Small joke for the Labor Day scheduled for 1 May: this year, falling on a Sunday, employees will not be able to enjoy an extra day of rest. However, explains Money.it, to the disappointment of having to “give up” a long weekend, such as that of April 25, for example, there is the good news that there will be an extra in the paycheck, due precisely for the holiday not enjoyed on May 1st. The general rule, in fact, provides that when an unused holiday coincides with a Sunday (except in the case of Easter) this must be considered in the pay slip as if it had been worked.

In the May paycheck, therefore, employees will benefit from a surcharge. In detail, net of Saturdays and Sundays, the month of May has 22 working days: however, since 1 May falls on a Sunday, this too will be considered in the pay slip as such, with the advantage that the days paid will be 23 instead of 22 (or 27 instead of 26 for those who also work on Saturdays).

Even if you have to give up a few more days off, therefore, you will at least be entitled to a slightly higher salary, with the amount of the “bonus” which obviously varies from employee to employee as it is equal to what is usually due for a day of work.

Different speech, however, for those who will serve on May 1st. In this case, to the extent established by the individual collective agreements, the surcharge for holiday work and for Sunday.