May Day “No remote May Day” – overalls and snackers spread to the streets and parks of Helsinki, see a picture of the atmosphere of May Day

People didn’t want to stay home on Thursday to celebrate May Day. In Helsinki, the Christmas Eve was celebrated in cold weather and in small groups.

Helsinki police urged townspeople earlier this week to celebrate May Day in their own bubble at home rather than in the city center. Gatherings in the city center police recommended to skip.

“Last year, the townspeople bore their responsibilities nicely and we expect the same again this year,” said the High Commissioner Seppo Kujala in a police bulletin.

On Thursday, the City of Helsinki also urged the townspeople to endure remote celebrations.

“The epidemic situation is already creating hope for the most normal summer, but we want to encourage city dwellers to endure congestion restrictions over May Day. We hope that May Day will be celebrated in our own close circle so that the infection situation will not get worse due to May Day, ”the mayor Jan Vapaavuori (total) encouraged.

The six-person meeting restrictions of the Southern Finland Regional State Administrative Agency are still in force.

The people of Helsinki at least on the afternoon of May Day, seemed to have listened to police calls, which the Helsinki Police Department listened to on Twitter.

“May Day in Helsinki has started calmly. There are some people on the move in small groups. The strong recommendation of the police is that the center should not meet, ”the police reported.

During the day, people moved around Hakaniemi Market Square to buy May Day balls and flowers. The market café gathered guests to enjoy a sunny, albeit cool May Day.­

Seller Inka Hämeenaho spent an hour of May Day food in front of the Vintage store in Karhupuisto, Kallio.­

Tuija came to inspect the delicacies of the flea market in Karhupuisto on May Day.­

Saku Tähti, Kevon Turner, Janica Raiskio and Saara Juvonen celebrating May Day on the cliffs near the Circular House. The idyll ended shortly after the guards arrived on the scene.­

Kallion the terraces and Alko on Helsinginkatu attracted the partygoers, but it was not crowded, and people moved in small groups.

“I was thinking of being at home in my own yard,” a man queuing up to buy Alko a party drink told HS.

The overalls also moved in Kallio, but compared to the usual May Day, the streets were quiet. The group of students who popped onto the terrace for a moment said that they were already longing for the usual student day.

“Student parties and student holidays. No remote canopy, “the female trio hoped.

The long time spent at home was reflected in the atmosphere of the party.

“It’s nice to spend May Day in people’s air,” said a small group of young men spending the afternoon with a May Day ball called Boris.

May Day Eve was celebrated this year in quite chilly but sunny weather. There were also May Day celebrants in Helsinki’s parks, but not until congestion.

A group of friends Osmo Nunoo (left), Mika Räikkönen, Rosa-Maria Martikainen, Miisa Salminen and Jessica Benissan spent May Day in Karhupuisto. The gang said their friends played music on the spot and got wine from the cap stall.­

Pipsa Pullola (left) and Jasmiina Salmela filmed an Instagram story in Tokoinranta.­

Nursing students Hanne Nanouche and Eeva Pohto sat in Sibelius Park in Töölö with the power of chips and sima.­

There was room in the Sibelius Park in Töölö to keep safety clearances. Lasse Luomakoski and Ira Kajander were waiting for their friends to grill.­

A number of partygoers enjoyed the May Day and the sun on the Taivallahti carpet pier in Töölö.­

Piston got his hat this year long before May Day, April 20th. The recording of the varnish can be viewed Yle Arena.

Although a fence had been erected around Havis Amanda this year as well, one swimmer nevertheless approached the statue with guards on his heels.

The occasional swimmer climbed over the fences surrounding the Manta statue and followed a guard.­