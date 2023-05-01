the announcement

At the end of the disputed Council of Ministers which took place on the day of the working holiday, the Prime Minister avoided the press conference (promised in recent days) and published a video on social media. Here he announces the measures contained in the decree on work approved today: “On Labor Day – says Meloni – the government chooses to work and give answers to those who legitimately aspire to change their position. We do so with a series of articulated measures , the most important of all is the cut in taxes on labour. We have freed up a 4 billion euro treasury thanks to the courage of some measures we had taken forward. And today we are allocating it to the most important tax cut in recent decades. I am proud of it” .



03:34