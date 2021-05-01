May Day May Day was mostly calm in Helsinki, but how is May Day celebrated in Ullanlinnanmäki? Live broadcast around 10 p.m.

The live broadcast follows the May Day at the traditional venue in Ullanlinnanmäki, Helsinki.

May Day is celebrated in Helsinki for the second year in a row in exceptional circumstances due to a coronavirus pandemic.

How do you spend May Day on a traditional party in Ullanlinnanmäki? Has the crowd spread out their picnic whistle, is it bubbling?

Follow HS’s live broadcast from about 10 a.m. HS’s journalist and photographer follow May Day in Ullanlinnanmäki and its surroundings.

Although the exceptional circumstances have ended, experts recommend that the May Day should be celebrated this year as well.

Read more: Experts have unequivocal instructions for the celebration of labor: It is safe for those who are vaccinated and not to be vaccinated to celebrate

In charge inspector Riku Korpela According to the Helsinki Police Department, from the police’s point of view, Friday’s May Day was mostly calm.

“There were maybe a little more tasks than on a normal summer weekend,” Korpela says.

According to police, about a thousand people celebrated May Day in Kaivopuisto on Friday. The disturbing behavior increased at dusk, and the police emptied Kaivopuisto around 11 p.m.

Sinebrychoff Park was also emptied at midnight.

“There began to be a small crack in public order and safety, including fireworks. The parks were emptied preventively, ”says Korpela.

Korpela estimates that the eve of May Day was a bit busier than last year. However, there was not much interference.

“Yesterday was a peaceful day,” says Korpela.

Also police advise people to avoid larger gatherings this May Day. Primarily, the police provide instructions, advice, and prompts.

“Yes, the citizen knows how to do this during the Corona. In principle, we rely on people’s own judgment, ”says Korpela.

In the Helsinki and Uusimaa hospital districts, there is a six-person restriction, but it applies to meetings or public events. For example, you can gather in Kaivopuisto to enjoy a May Day picnic, as long as you do it without disturbing others.

“If we gather at Kaivopuisto, we hope the restrictions will be followed. At least yesterday, people generally followed the restrictions well, although of course there were some exceptions, ”says Korpela.