May Day May Day is here, but Teekkarikylä has been celebrated for weeks – Now the student tells how the party tube culminates

"First of May is a state of mind!" Kaisa Kärkkäinen sniffs happily.

He is a student of bioinformation technology and the marketing manager of the Teekkarius 150 division of Aalto University’s student union, AYY. Kärkkäinen adds that he is a “nth-year student”.

Above all, he is a techie.

When the grass fields of Otaniemi are filled with hundreds of students in overalls on Saturday and Sunday, Kärkkäinen’s body will be filled with speed and energy.

“May Day is just such a great thing.”

Kaisa Kärkkäinen has been involved in organizing numerous parties for students. “The events are fun and we come up with our own stuff.”

At the same time At a time when the rest of Finland is just waking up on May Day, the event has been celebrated in Teekkarikylä for weeks.

The May Day of the Teekkari began at the end of March. During the month, May Day sitters and parties, riffs and specs have been held in Otaniemi.

Now is the time for the final climax:

“May Day means gathering together and a time of spontaneity. Everything is possible, ”Kärkkäinen declares.

May Day is especially great for many students this year. Due to the corona pandemic, a large proportion of tees have been pigeon-ridden at home in recent years, but now is the time to relax.

“It’s amazing that we can celebrate May Day properly in the jubilee year,” says Kärkkäinen.

