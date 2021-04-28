May Day May Day becomes the usual weather on Friday, “pretty weather” on Friday – HS found out what kind of weather May Day has been spent over the years

On the night between Friday and Saturday, the temperature drops to frost in Helsinki as well. On Labor Day, drizzle and cracking clouds are expected.

Labor Day the weather is often a similar joke among Finns as the weather of Midsummer. In people’s minds, a May Day picnic from their cabin in sleet and the temperature is at its highest in three degrees.

Is the miserable May Day weather just a legend?

HS went through the weather on Labor Day for the past ten years. The statistics of the Finnish Meteorological Institute include data from two measuring stations in Helsinki and one station in Turku, Tampere, Vantaa, Kuopio, Oulu and Rovaniemi.

According to statistics, rain has hampered May Day picnics in Helsinki on five May days in the last ten years. At Kaisaniemi measuring station, there has been rainfall in 2010, 2014, 2015, 2018 and 2019. According to the forecast, the upcoming Labor Day may join that group, as showers are also possible in Helsinki.

Looking back at 1961–2000, Helsinki has celebrated 21 days of rain and 19 days of rain. On the five days of May Day, rain has come to Helsinki as sleet or snow.

The rainfall discouraged the atmosphere of May Day in 1999.­

Labor Day According to statistics, the average temperature over ten years in southern Finland has settled at 6–7 degrees. In Oulu and Rovaniemi, the average daily temperature has remained at 3–6 degrees.

The highest daily temperatures are most often ten degrees on either side. This year hardly makes an exception in the statistics.

During the last ten years, exceptionally warm May Day has been celebrated in 2016. At the Kaisaniemi and Kumpula measuring stations in Helsinki, the highest daily temperature was 15 degrees. The year 2016 will also rise to the top in the sunshine hours.

On May Day 2013, the sunny weather pampered the celebrants gathered in Helsinki’s Kaivopuisto.­

The coldest May Day weather in ten years has been in 2014. The average daily temperature at the Oulu measuring station was one degree, in Helsinki about four degrees. The degree of frost has not been felt on May Day in Helsinki, but elsewhere in Finland the temperature has often dropped below zero on May Day.

It rains less often on May Day than in people’s minds. According to statistics from the Finnish Meteorological Institute, snow or sleet rains on May Day in southern Finland only about once every ten years. During the rainy days of the central and northern parts of the country, snow rains on average about every third and in Lapland every second.

On May Day 2015, there was a lot of snow and sleet in Eastern and Northern Finland. There were also weak snow showers in the Helsinki metropolitan area at that time.

Statistics compared to this year’s May Day looks normal. Meteorologist on duty at the Finnish Meteorological Institute Mikko Laine according to the temperature of the day is normal or slightly colder than the season.

On May Day, the weather in the Helsinki metropolitan area is forecast to be rainy, with temperatures between 8 and 12 degrees.

“Friday’s weather in the Helsinki metropolitan area looks pretty good. The wind is weak and the sky is partly cloudy, ”Laine estimates.

Elsewhere in Finland, temperatures are lower and deaf rain can already occur during Friday. The night between Friday and Saturday is forecast to be cold all over the country. During the night, the temperature also drops to frost in Helsinki. So Labor Day morning begins in the bitter weather.

According to Wave, however, the temperature rises rapidly even on Labor Day. About ten degrees is expected in Helsinki on Saturday. From morning ahead Cloud cover will increase and the likelihood of deaf rain will increase.

“The forecasts have lived on, but now it looks like during Saturday the clouds will fluctuate and showers may come.”

Elsewhere In Finland, the weather type is similar, but the temperatures are lower than in the Helsinki metropolitan area.

The weather like last week is likely to continue at least until next week’s Tuesdays. According to the wave, from Tuesday onwards, the air can warm up, but it can also mean rain.

“It’s still uncertain, but yes there will be some warming next week.”

He reminds that Finland’s spring weather is always variable.