May Day | Manta is being varnished for the last time before the repair – HS will follow the celebrations live

Manta is legalized at the Helsinki Market Square on May Day evening. HS’s live broadcast starts at 17:45.

The people of Helsinki are saying goodbye to Havis Amanda, better known as Manta, on May Day Eve in Helsinki’s Kauppatori.

Manta lakitus is one of Helsinki’s largest free public events and one of the longest-standing May Day traditions. In previous years, tens of thousands of people have participated in the legalization event.

Lakitus starts at four on May Day Eve with musical performances and washing of the statue.

Iconic Along with May Day, Manta has been a part of many raucous celebrations for decades, and the sculpture has suffered from climbing. After May Day, the fragile and wounded work will be moved for restoration.

The sculpture loved by the townspeople was created by a sculptor Ville Vallgren. It is known that Manta was first legalized in 1909, i.e. only a year after the work was published in Helsinki. However, the legalization did not receive official permission from the police until 1951.

Previously, Manta was legalized at midnight. In the 1970s, the time of legalization moved to the current evening.

Manta is legislated by the student unions of the capital region in alternate years. This year, the Aalto University Student Union (AYY) is responsible for the legalization and the theme is community.

“Vappu unites people from different age groups, from different fields and from different backgrounds,” says the chairman of the board of AYY Ida Parkkinen in the bulletin.

According to him, with community, the student union wants to remind at the same time of the traces left by the corona era on students’ mental health.

In addition to AYY’s board, Manta is legalized by, among others, the interdisciplinary Team Manta group recruited from among Aalto University students through an open call.

At first it was uncertain whether the legalization would be successful this year at all.

Chairman of Team Manta Topias Turppa says that he has held discussions on the matter with, among others, the deputy mayor of Helsinki Paavo Arhinmäki and the chairman of the Helsinki City Council Fatim Diarra with. In the end, it was decided to move the Manta for conservation only after May Day.

However, the registration for next May Day is still open.

According to the city of Helsinki, the renovation of the fountain complex and its surroundings in the square can continue until August 2024.

Helsinki is again full of different events this May. On May Day Eve, for example, the traditional Vallila May Day dances are held in Hartolanpuisto from 4:30 p.m. The iskelmä legend is the guest soloist Eino Grön.

The traditional May Day greeting of the student union singers starts at Ullanlinnanmäki on Monday at nine in the morning. The Helsinki workers’ May Day march and market party are also on May Day.

The May Day procession starts from Hakaniemi market at eleven in the morning. The procession heads towards Kansalaistor, where Kengurumeininki and the chairman of Sdp will perform, among others Sanna Marin.

More events can be found in HS from the outgoing machine.