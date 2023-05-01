May Day | Labor Day was mostly peaceful in the cloudy weather

On Monday, the temperature in the southern and central part of the country was 6–10 degrees, and in the northern part of the country 2–6 degrees.

Labor Day On Monday, the holiday in Finland was mostly quite peaceful, it was reported from the police command and situation centers. Part of the partying was restrained by the cool weather, although the temperature slightly increased the night before.

In Helsinki, the police cleared more than 5,000 people from Kaivopuisto on the night between Sunday and Monday. It took a good two hours to clear the park and, according to the police, it was mostly peaceful.

The police reasoned in his Twitter update Emptying Kaivopuisto with general order and security and the fact that people were protected from crimes and disturbances.

On May Day, festive events were organized all over Finland.

The traditional May Day parade of the trade union SAK in Helsinki started on Monday around 11:30 from Hakaniemi market. The Helsinki police assess on Twitterthat thousands of people participated in SAK’s procession.

The presidential couple in the capital Sauli Niinistö and Jenni Haukio on Monday received traditional May Day greetings in the front yard of the Presidential Palace for the first time since 2019.

On Labor Day In Tampere, the openly racist and fascist party blue and black movement gathered for its own procession. On May Day, Tampere also held the Vappujen vappu event, which opposed fascism, and which, for example, the Crow Network, which describes itself as anti-fascist, advertised on its social media channels.

The events of both the blue-black movement and the anti-fascists took place partly in Tampere’s Hämeenpuisto. The police of Siš-Suomen told STT that they had prepared in advance to keep the parties separate from each other.

On Monday afternoon, the police announced that two people had been fined in Tampere for shoplifting. The fines came from the fact that the duo did not agree to move to another place indicated by the police. They were part of a group that, according to the police, tried to disrupt the event of the blue and black movement by, among other things, shouting slogans with a megaphone.