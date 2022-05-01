May Day Labor Day is colored by traditional May Day processions and park picnics

The city of Helsinki has prepared for May Day by bringing mobile toilets and rubbish to the downtown area and parks, among other things.

Today May Day is celebrated. On Labor Day, traditional labor May Day marches march in several cities and many celebrate the day with picnics.

Environmental issues should be kept in mind when celebrating, as May Day easily becomes the busiest holiday of the year. Sustainable consumption can be promoted, for example, by recycling old canopies. You can bring a good cutlery and mugs for a picnic.

In Helsinki the city has prepared for the celebration of Labor by bringing a couple of hundred toilets, more than 30 urinals, garbage cans, open pallets, sparkling wine collection trays and tin barrels to the downtown area and especially to the parks.

The ban on overtime for municipal employees and a possible strike this May may affect the schedule for cleaning up the traces of May Day. The strike is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, May 3rd.