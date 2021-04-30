May Day In Turku, disruptive behavior and one stabbing, in Helsinki on May Day has been calm

It has also been peaceful in Helsinki this afternoon on May Day.

In Turku Midsummer’s Eve went calmly until five in the afternoon, but since then the situation has intensified with regard to alert tasks, according to the Southwest Finland Police Situation Center.

Inspector Reijo Pennasen according to alarm tasks have concerned, among other things, disruptive behavior and intoxicated people. In addition, there has been one stabbing in the city.

The police tweet according to the afternoon at half past five in a situation in the center, a man was stabbed. There were several police patrols on the scene and the situation is over. The investigation and investigation of the case is said to be ongoing.

The police the situation center reports that the matter is being investigated as aggravated assault, but there is no risk to life for the person concerned. This has been a situation between two people.

The police in southwestern Finland say On Twitterthat the war of rest has begun peacefully and in accordance with the prevailing restrictions and recommendations. People can be seen in the parks and in the city, but the crowd moves according to the suite in small groups and with safety intervals in mind.

According to Pennanen, based on surveillance camera images, there are quite a lot of people on the move in Turku and there are people along the Aura River, among other things.

“Compared to previous weekends, there have been quite a few people along the Aura River, but now that May Day has come, you can clearly see that there are more people, but the safety intervals want to be forgotten a little,” Pennanen says.

In Helsinki the labor day has begun calmly, police say On Twitter. According to the Helsinki police, there are some people on the move in small groups.

The police have strongly recommended that the center of Helsinki not be gathered on May Day and hopes that the message will get through as well as last May Day.

Even on May Day, the police monitor gathering restrictions and security throughout the country.

Although Finland’s coronary infections have been declining and the sun may be shining in some parts of the country, the police, municipalities and health authorities hope that people will celebrate this May Day a little, among their own loved ones. My own bubble is a term that is repeated in the authorities ’greeting wishes.