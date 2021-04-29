May Day “I’m going to go wild in Ullanlinnanmäki!” – HS readers will share their dashing dreams for May 2022

HS readers told what they miss in a normal May Day celebration and how they plan to celebrate May Day in full in 2022, when the coronavirus epidemic will hopefully no longer hinder the public celebration.

Surprising encounters, communal ecstasy, and casual togetherness — these are things that HS readers said they missed the “ordinary” celebration.

“The fact that there are a lot of people everywhere! The fact that one starts to celebrate May Day is like an adventure, without precise plans and hawking around the city, because there is always a crowd and a mood somewhere, one happens to come across surprising people and nothing succeeds in colliding with those who were meant to be. ”

“The presence and carefreeness of loved ones. I miss the feeling of not having to worry about anything, you can just celebrate May Day with joy, surrounded by all your loved ones. ”

HS: n in the survey asked, among other things, what people miss in a regular May Day celebration, how they plan to celebrate May Day this year, and readers ’plans for next year, when hopefully the coronavirus epidemic will no longer stop celebrating even a larger group. More than a hundred responses were received to the survey. Responses were especially sought from residents of the Helsinki metropolitan area.

Manta varnishing in 2018.­

Readers said that they missed the traditions that belong to many people on May Day, such as a picnic in Ullanlinnanmäki and Manta’s varnishing.

“YL’s [Ylioppilaskunnan laulajat] singing in Kaivopuisto on the morning of May Day, happy party people in their student picnic picnics, group songs and popping champagne bottles, all acquaintances celebrating the first day of summer. ”

“The traditional gatherings of the student and alumni community and the reunions they bring with them. Day-to-day ongoing events and carnivals where everyone is happy and enjoys each other’s more fun pre-arranged raptures. May Day is by far the best and funniest celebration there is! ”

“Manta’s varnishing and Kaivopuisto carnival! Encountering new acquaintances, a great celebration feel. Happy people around and fun! ”

“Celebrating Labor Day in Ullanlinnanmäki with a large group is one of the most important events of the year for me. I haven’t celebrated on May Day for years, but I save all the bangs for Labor Day. ”

Sure, some said in their responses that they don’t like May Day, never celebrate it in any way, and don’t miss the carnival atmosphere at all.

Jari Koponen has become familiar to the people of Helsinki since 1992, dressing up as a Pink Panther every year.­

In Helsinki a remote feast is already being repeated for the coronavirus situation.

Although the exceptional circumstances have ended, May Day should be spent this year in close circle and avoiding coronavirus infections.

On May Day, Nelonen and Ruudu will see the Vappu on May Day show in virtual Helsinki, co-produced by Nelonen Media and Zoan Oy. Apulanta and Stig will perform at the event, which will be located on the Virtual Senate Square and Vallisaari.

The traditional statue of Havis Amanda was already varnished in advance on Tuesday, April 20th. Manta is protected by a fence.

Yle captures the varnish, and it can be seen in Yle Areena on May Day in the early evening, among other things.

Sirpa Stenman-Mäkelä spent the last May Day at the Zoom meeting in Ullanlinnanmäki, Helsinki. This year’s May Day is also worth considering the crown guidelines.­

In the survey many said they would spend May Day this year either on their own balcony, at home, at their cottage or on a picnic with family or a few friends.

“We go to the hotel with a few friends and have a picnic in the hotel room or outside, depending on the weather.”

With May Day delicacies like grilled food and fizzy, many believed that an exceptional May Day would succeed.

“I make smoothie, buy good cheeses and bake savory pies. My two spouses and I go on a May Day picnic on the balcony of our apartment. We follow the Left Alliance’s May Day event remotely and eat well. In the evening, I might go for a walk with a friend. ”

“Long brunch: a wide variety on offer, with champagne. Self-made monks and self-made sima. Happy outside, weather permitting. ”

However, not everyone was as sympathetic to the exception leave.

“I sit at home, staring at the telly and doing spiritual death.”

“Home alone. Maybe I’ll buy drip bread, and that’s it May Day 2021. ”

“Maybe I’m with a friend. Last year I was all alone and it seems unreasonable again to insist on being spent in a “small circle”. What does that mean for the homeless? That family with each other and others alone or not? Perhaps things could also be thought of from the perspective of loners, they have made the greatest sacrifices in the situation (at least obediently following the restrictions). ”

Thousands of hilarious partygoers gathered in Espa to witness Manta’s varnishing in 2015.­

So the annoyance of exceptional freedom does not take over, the gaze is good to look to the future. What does May Day 2022 look like?

“I am going wild in Ullanlinnanmäki! Celebrate the fullness of my heart among friends. ”

“Maybe I’ll just drink champagne all day.”

Hopefully next year, the coronavirus epidemic will no longer limit Labor Day celebrations. Many of the respondents said that they would dream of a crowd next year and meeting friends and acquaintances in different parts of Helsinki.

“I’m going to go where everyone else is, a creepy crowd and far too many far too drunken people!”

“Then we invest in Kaivari’s picnic with real action, so to speak, all in. Snacks and drinks according to a long formula, maybe also decent picnic props like tables and tents. I’m going to hug everyone and put the bottle in a circle. ”

“I’m going to go to the declaration of May Day (normally I might not be able to go, but after the Korona period I’m also interested), from there to the traditional Eve party with a group of friends, in the morning to Ullanlinnanmäki and there, depending on the weather, picnic all day.”

Traditional May Day picnic in Kaivopuisto.­

One reader said that he intended to participate as a young alumni at Aalto University in all the events to which he had been invited. He also said he was likely to organize some May Day-related event himself.

Another reader said they go to see Manta’s varnish among the multitude of people, and a third said they see as many people during Labor Day as they ever do: all family members, friends, and acquaintances.

“I’m going to go to the bar and be there until the comma, hopefully 05 in the morning.”

“I’m going to drink sparkling wine from the mouth of the bottle with friends around my neck.”

It is hoped that the dreams of Carnival Day 2022 will come true.