May Day Extensive image compilation of Helsinki’s May Day: After a long wait, Havis Amanda got her hat and the people had fun

Tens of thousands of people in the center of Helsinki rejoiced on May Day. Many had arrived from further afield, for once it was just May Day celebration.

In the air it feels like a party.

Thousands of Helsinki residents are on the move, and many have a party drink with them.

Students ’overalls flicker colorful, children have helium balls with tight knots in the palms.

This May Day has been awaited, as the previous two have passed like a steal due to a corona pandemic.

Lasse Mertanen (left) and Tony Laakkonen took part in Kaisaniemi Park. “We have always competed with each other. Here we could legally fight physically, ”Mertanen said. He won the race with points 3-0.

Niko Vuoriola has sewn 666 coveralls. It has been years of work. Vuoriola has studied production economics as an engineer and tradenoma.

Maini Tran is studying digital design. “May Day is a truly anticipated event. We actually have a two-week May Day behind us. ”

Students were already celebrating in Kaisaniemi Park on Saturday afternoon.

Roope Soikkeli (left), Maini Tran, Maiju Toivonen and Janita Louhelainen are celebrating their first student leave. Tran and Toivonen are second-year students, but call themselves corona fuchs, as many events were missed in the first year.

May Day culminates in many Havis Amanda, or Manta’s varnish.

People have gathered at the end of the esplanade in good time. It is difficult to walk in Tungos, but there is room for harmony – yes, everyone can fit on May Day.

The Student Union of the University of Helsinki has the honor of legalizing Manta this year. First the statue is washed thoroughly, then the old maiden gets a coronary vaccine.

Pirkko Tikkanen (left), Pirjo Hahtola, Heta Aro, Sami Aro and Piia Aro came to see Manta’s varnish. Hahtola and Arot had traveled to Helsinki from Pori. “There’s a two-year wait behind it,” Sami Aro said. Heta Aro had made her own headgear herself.

Sometimes the best auditoriums are at the highest. Part of the audience decided to climb the canopies of the stops.

Maija (left), Alexander, Markus and Aida Sormaala came to the May Day at the Esplanade Park with thousands of others. Alexander chose the Group Hau balloon for himself.

Sampsa Haparanda sells May Day balls. According to Haparanda, the most popular balls this year have been Unicorns. “It’s a nice job to be with people.”

The Esplanade Park was congested with Mayor guests. Despite the inclement weather, people were in a good mood.

According to Karla Kritz, 7, balloons are the best in May Day. Mom’s birthday is also a nice thing.

On Saturday, many popped a sparkling drink in the middle of the day. There were old acquaintances, fresh friends and families with children.

Friends Anu Virtanen and Veli-Matti Virtanen, friends of Pirjo Kuittinen (left) and Timo Luiro (right), wanted to experience May Day in Helsinki. They had traveled from Rovaniemi.

The center of Helsinki was filled with lacquered people on Saturday evening.

When the countdown to varnishing begins, spectators lift their own student caps into the air as a greeting.

Moderate yet: then cap on head and bottle open.

May Day can officially begin.

Anu Iivanainen and Eeti, 2, were watching Manta’s varnishing exercises. Veltto Viskari, the driver of the retouching WBK fire truck, guided the spectators.

The Freshmen of the Aalto University Physics Guild got excited to dance in front of the Havis Amanda statue. At midnight, they get to press the teekar caps for the first time.

Gyöngy Barkai, a Hungarian exchange student, experienced Finnish labor for the first time. “It’s been a lot of fun. In Hungary, we celebrate the beginning of May, but it is not a similar celebration. ”

Havis Amanda’s washing department was handled by RetB’s WBK’s fire department.

The Student Union of the University of Helsinki and the volunteer students were honored to be able to law Manta this May Day.

The Esplanade Park accommodated thousands of curious and happy May Day people on Saturday.