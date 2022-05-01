May Day Dude! Whispers and whistles ready – HS conveys the atmosphere of a traditional May Day picnic live from Ullanlinnanmäki from 8.45

The celebrations of the May Day picnic are traditionally opened by the Student Union Singers. HS will broadcast the May Day moods live in this story from 8:45 p.m.

Surprising encounters, communal ecstasy and relaxed togetherness.

Many may have missed the crowd as well as meeting friends and acquaintances.

After two exceptional holidays, May Day will be celebrated again in Ullanlinnanmäki, Helsinki’s Kaivopuisto, when the coronavirus epidemic will no longer prevent even a larger group from celebrating.

HS will broadcast the early festive moods live from Ullanlinnamäki in a live broadcast from 8.45 to 11.00. Whistle whistles and whistles ready! Maybe we’ll meet the legendary Pink Panther and Retuperä WBK again with their red fire trucks.

The Student Union Singers will open a traditional May Day picnic with their choir singing at 9 am.

Jari Koponen has become familiar to the people of Helsinki since 1992, dressing up as a Pink Panther every year.

The traditional Kaivopuisto May Day includes a picnic spring.

Part of the picnic crowd invests in the atmosphere and equipment. Picnic in Kaivopuisto in 2017.

Last in HS asked readers what they missed in a normal May Day celebration and how they plan to celebrate May Day in full in 2022:

“I am going wild in Ullanlinnanmäki! Celebrate the fullness of my heart among friends. ”

“Maybe I’ll just drink champagne all day.”

“Then we invest in Kaivari’s picnic with real action, so to speak all in. Snacks and drinks according to a long formula, maybe also decent picnic props like tables and tents. I’m going to hug everyone and put the bottle in a circle. ”

Now all this is possible!

Dude!