May Day delicacy On this May Day, record monk queues may be seen – HS tested five praised monks and found big differences

During the monk tour, it became clear where in Helsinki you can get a tasty monk on May Day and at other times.

Monk and coffee for three euros! Such bids are repeated on the roadsides of Finnish roads. The monk holds its own in the cafes of the gas stations, and in many places a warm, locally fried monk is an induction product.

If the map of Finland were marked with donuts, jam donuts and monk pigs, the map marks would run out.

Uusikaupunki considers itself to be a monk’s city, and Pakkahuone’s monk rings are a tourist asset worth tasting. In Kotka, the monk’s pig is thin and crisp, and its name is posso. The monk circles of the Pyynikki lookout tower in Tampere are known nationwide, in Lapland the monks of the trail cafés make them endure a longer ski run. In Helsinki, for example, the monks of the Pitkäkoski hut are praised.

Not to mention how long the queues meander on May Day in front of the outlets of donuts-baking cafes and bakeries.

Professor of Food Culture Taru Lindblom The University of Helsinki finds many reasons for the monk’s popularity.

First of all, the monk is suitable to be offered in a wide variety of places.

“Only in a really nice Viennese-style café may a monk not be served, or at least it’s not the main star of a pastry showcase,” Lindblom estimates.

But Casual cafes and market stalls rely on the monk’s appeal. And why not trust, for the monk is an uncomplicated delicacy.

“Not everyone in a cafe wants a pastry that requires a fork to eat. Ingesting a monk does not ask for etiquette. The monk is a modest affair, not a boastful treat at all, ”says Lindblom.

The monk is a combination of greasy and sweet, and they have coveted flavors regardless of culture.

“Man naturally tastes sweet and fatty foods. In this respect, the monk is downright hitting the nerve of humanity. The visual experience of the monk may not be, but the taste fills in any shortcomings. ”

Historian Katja Tikan according to one reason for the monk’s popularity is the attractive smell that is created from frying in fat.

He has written Coffee-scented Helsinki non-fiction book on the history of Helsinki’s café culture.

The greasy and sugar-topped donuts also have a sense of celebration, differently than the bun perceived as a more mundane delicacy. Where a bun smells like a weekend, a monk smells like a party. Especially the monk is eaten on May Day.

But since the monk is offered at gas stations and Torikoju, it can be said that the monk has a dual role in our food culture as a special and on the other hand an everyday delicacy. The role is even unique. What other pastry would be eaten like May Day on a particular holiday, but which would be equally available all year round?

The reason for this, according to experts, lies in the simplicity of the monk. There’s no part in its flavor that could start to saturate, like the runeberg cake arrack punch or the Christmas cake plum jam for some do.

As part of the celebration of May Day, monks became more common in Finland in the late decades of the 19th century, gradually as living standards rose, Katja Tikka says.

“Since the 1940s and 50s, monks have been part of the May Day tradition from cross-border Karelia to Ostrobothnia. Probably because the monk is easy and festive. ”

The monk also unites different social classes. It is enjoyed at Kaivopuisto’s May Day picnic on the academics’ blanket and at the gas station’s table.

Where from get tasty monks?

HS tested five monks from a Helsinki bakery. We chose different styles of donuts: pigs, stuffed musk, a traditional donut ring and one special monk ring. The actual May Day monks were not yet available at the time of the test.

The perfect apple pig

Eromanga-bakery apple pig looks like a twinkle from an ordinary monk, but its taste and texture are much better than usual. “Fresh fluffy and wheatier than normal,” says a friend who became a test club.

The velvety jam is sweet, but comes with a hint of acidity. The best place to enjoy such a monk is a market cafe or other traditional setting.

Everything is in place in the Eromanga apple pig.­

The monk of Eromanga could declare the test a surprise – if its quality were a surprise. However, it is a monk known for its excellence, which, for example, has been sold by Hakaniementori’s Kahvisiskot koju for decades.

Surprisingly, the pig is vegan.

Eromanga monk is widely sold in grocery stores, such as Red’s K-supermarket, Tammisto Citymarket and Food Market Delicacies.

Admittedly, in the monk barns of long-open shops, there is a risk that during the day the pastry will have time to become a little dull.

Eromanga, Pohjoinen Makasiinikatu 6.

Because? Mon – Fri 7.30–15, Sat 10–15.

How much? Apple pig, 2.60 e.

A funny hipster monk

If May Day misses the fun, can try the bakery-cafe Wayn monk. Rinkilä looks traditional, but even the first bark reveals a surprising taste: there is not any sugar on the surface of the monk, but the rinkilä is finished in a salt-sugar-citrus mixture.

The specialty of Way Café’s donut ring is in a salt-citrus-sugar sprinkler.­

The monk has a full palette of basic flavors: sweet, salty, fatty and acidic. The combination is reminiscent of the popular caramel pastries. Their idea too is based on mixing flavors.

A monk stuffed with yuzu fruit and mascarpone, previously made by a hipster cafe, shared opinions and was unnecessarily hectic for many tastes, but the salt-citrus donut is simply wonderful. Admittedly, much of the experience is simply because the monk is fresh and soft, even though I bought it just ten minutes before the cafe closed.

Way is told that the salt-citrus monk is likely to be on the list for about a week over May Day.

Way Bakery, Agricolankatu 9.

Because? Mon 9–16, Tue 8–16, Wed – Sat 8–17 and Sun 9–16.

How much? Monk, 3.80 e.

Sweet pastry donut

On Helsinginkatu the monks of the functioning Cafe Bakery Mel are Balkan buhtla buns for which you can choose a filling from many options. Buhtla’s dough doesn’t taste as sweet as a homemade bun or as greasy as a traditional donut. We taste nutella donuts with wheat stuffed with chocolate-hazelnut paste.

When pressed with a finger, the elastic dough stretches comfortably, meaning the baker has had the skills at his fingertips.

Surprisingly, in addition to Nutella, vanilla cream is revealed on the inside, which undeniably balances the thick chocolate spread.

Nutella monkey is a sweet person choice.­

Finished with two fillings, the monk easily takes a bite to the brink, even if the fatiness of the traditional monk is absent. “With this, you have to choose whether to eat lunch or a monk,” the companion ponders. Two sweet toppings make the whole overnight sweet.

Alongside the Nutella buhtla, the jam monk would even feel like a light experience, which is a strong testimony to the buhtla for good gourmets.

Cafe Bakery Meli, Helsinginkatu 11.

Because? Mon – Fri 8–20, Sat 9–20 and Sun 10–18.

How much? Nutella monk, 2.70 e.

Balanced pig

After the test there are two pig monks, they should be compared to each other. The taste and texture of Eromanga and Kannisto pigs shared the opinions of our three-person test group.

One thinks Kannisto’s pig is denser, fuller than the other pig in the test, but still somehow loud. Another tester says that it is the monk of Kannisto who is suitably fluffy. Personally, I like Eromanga’s pig, because Kannisto’s pig is more bunny – and when he wants a monk, the bun doesn’t work.

The flavors of Kannisto’s donut pig are in balance.­

We agree that Kannisto’s pig is also close to a perfect apple pig, and that its jam has a real apple flavor. The plus also comes from the fact that pig sugar doesn’t stick to fingers and lips as badly as many other donuts. Sugar appears to be finer than granulated sugar, which traditionally coats donuts.

The availability of Kannisto donut pigs should be checked in advance, as the selection varies from store to store and from day to day.

Kannisto Hakaniemi, Siltasaarenkatu 11.

Because? Mon – Fri 7.30–18, Sat 9–16.

How much? Monk pig, 2.50 e.

From traditional to traditional

Haltialan the farm’s café-restaurant Wanhan Pehtoor’s donut ring is baked and baked on site.

Wanha Pehtoor’s donut rings leak fat and drip sugar.­

The monk of Pehtoor represents a high backbone model instead of a wide and flat one. The dough is dense and surprisingly unsalted. Admittedly, the companion doubts that the dough would not so much lack salt but rather sugar – on top of that it will be enough.

Above all, fat is pushed through the taste of the pastry. The monk is the most traditional, deep-fried and candied wheat prototype.

A lot of Plussa comes from the café-restaurant’s shuttle service: donuts can be ordered to the surrounding area by phone. I call and order the monks for the next day, and at the agreed time, a friendly cafeteria representative rages in the car to the yard with the monks and the payment terminal. The bag has four pastries to order, wonderfully fresh.

Wanha Pehtoori, Laamannintie 17.

Because? Mon-Sat 9-18 and Sun 9-18.

How much? Munkkirinkilä, 3.50 e.