May Day celebration | Today, statues are traditionally enshrined all over Finland

In addition to fun, May Day also includes intellectual events. Both the blue and black movement and the Crow Network hold their own parades in Tampere.

Today let’s celebrate May Day. In Helsinki, the Havis Amanda or Manta statue is one of the traditional May Day gifts legalization at 6 p.m. This May Day, the Aalto University student union will take care of the legalization. The manta is now being legalized for the last time before it is moved to conservation.

Manta fishing has a long tradition. It was legalized illegally already in the early years of the 20th century. The permit for legalization expired in 1951.

Statues are legalized on May Day in several other cities as well.

In Jyväskylä, the student bill has traditionally been awarded to a writer Minna Canthin statue. At the moment, however, the statue is on leave due to the construction work of the parking garage, so the cap is pressed who is considered the father of the Finnish national school this May Uno Cygnaeus to the head of the statue at 6 p.m.

High school students in Turku again legalize The Lilja statue by the Aurajoki river from 6:30 p.m.

The Kultakutri statue on Konsulisaari in Tampere legalized only on May Day night between Sunday and Monday. The event starts at 11:30 p.m. and the teekkars put their caps on the statue’s head at midnight

On Monday that is, on May Day, traditional May Day processions are organized, such as the procession of the SAK trade union organization in Helsinki. It will be organized at 11 o’clock at Hakaniemi market. The procession marches to Kansalaistor, where there will be, among other things, musical performances and the chairman of the Sdp Sanna Marini speech.

In Helsinki’s Narinkkator, on the other hand, there will be a Jesus March from 11 o’clock. The event is organized by Christian media houses such as Radio Dei, Taivas TV7 and IRR-TV. In collaboration with the event is also the Aito mittälä association, which opposes, for example, the right to same-sex marriage. To the supporters of the association belong to among others, Christian Democrats MPs Sari Tanus and Peter Ostman and former foreign minister Timo Soini.

On Labor Day in Helsinki, you can also put your foot in Korean. Traditional May Day dances are organized at Korjaamo and Vallila, for example.

in Tampere On Labor Day, teekari freshmen receive teekari baptism in Tammerkoski from 1 p.m. Before that, the freshmen walk with their entire annual course from Amurinpuisto to koskenranta.

This May Day in Tampere, the openly racist and fascist party blue and black movement will also gather in their own processions. In Tampere, the Crows Network, which describes itself as anti-fascist, also advertises its own event.

According to the Sinimusta store’s website, their procession leaves from Laukontor in the afternoon, and according to the incident report made to the police of Sisä-Suomen, the procession ends at Hämeenpuisto. The Crow Network has also announced on social media that it will hold a park party in Hämeenpuisto, but the times had not been announced by Saturday.

Inspector Jani Mäkilä The police of the interior of Finland commented to STT on Friday that the police strives to prepare for all events that it is aware of.