May Day | A labrador retriever completed the destruction of journalist Emil Elo’s student cap. Still, buying a new cap is not an option.

HS Vision reporter Emil Elo wanted to save his destroyed student cap. He went around Helsinki’s sewing shops asking questions, but every entrepreneur was shaking his head when faced with the impossibility.

I stood in the spring of 2011 in my underwear on the campus of the University of Turku and I was preparing to run against common sense with my friends into the April night.

May Day was escalating again.

I had exchanged my graduation cap with the exchange students for a sombrero, the use of which would nowadays get me banned from university lectures.