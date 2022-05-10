May and tax return

The month of May has now started and with it also the season of tax declaration 2022. Among forms to fill in, codes, deadlines and amounts to be verified it is easy to get confused. In particular, for the model 730/2022 The first useful deadline for the disbursement of the Irpef reimbursements in the pay slip is approaching. The new data transmission system for the disbursement of the reimbursement due on the basis of the deductions requests rewards taxpayers who transmit the tax declaration 2022. From 23 May, in fact, the pre-filled 730 form will be made available on the online site of the Revenue Agency, which will have a direct effect on balancing operationsbut pending the launch of the do-it-yourself declaration, it remains possible to contact Caf and intermediaries. Let’s see a brief overview: starting from the definition to arrive at the pre-compiled model.

What is Model 730

First, what is meant by the 730 model? The model 730 is a declaration form dedicated mainly to employees, self-employed and retired workers which, as stated on the website of the Revenue Agency, has considerable advantages, also due to the ease of filling in. The taxpayer not where to perform any calculation and thus obtain the refund or any deductions. in the event that the return results in a tax debt, directly in the pay slip or on the pension installment, starting from July for employees or from August and September for pensioners.

Model 730, who can submit the application

They can present the 730 pensioners and employees and those who receive income similar to those of dependent work, layoffs, Naspi, priests of the Catholic Church and workers who have income from coordinated and continuous collaboration. The model 730 it is also aimed at taxpayers who during the previous year received income from employment or similar who in the year of presentation of the declaration, have no withholding agent. In this case, any reimbursement will be paid directly by the Revenue Agency, while in the event that there are sums to be paid, the F24 form will be prepared.

It will not be possible to use the model 730and therefore it will be necessary to fill in the form Individual personal income, if in the tax year covered by the return, business income, participation income, income self-employment with VAT number. Since last year, heirs can also present the 730 on behalf of the deceased (in 2020 and in any case by 30/09/2021).

Precompiled Model 730, what it is

Starting in May, theRevenue Agencyusing the information available in the Tax Register and those transmitted by the competent bodies, will make available the declaration 730 pre-filled relating to the previous tax period. The taxpayer, through a specific proxy, may request that such data be provided directly to the Caf. The taxpayers themselves will thus be able to view the tax data attributable to them, verify them and send in autonomous way the tax return. The pre-filled 730 form can be downloaded by the taxpayer via Spid, Carta Nazionale dei Servizi, or digital identity card.

Model 730, dates and deadlines

Except for any changes in the race, the presentation of the pre-filled 730/2022 2021 income form can be made from May 23, 2022 until September 2022. The liquidation of the “pre-filled” is carried out by the employer or the pension institution starting from the month of July, or August / September in the case of pensioners. Once the electronic transmission has been carried out, the Revenue Agency will make the clearance model of the credit / debit that will subsequently allow to obtain reimbursement or withholding directly in the pay slip or slip pension. In the presence of a debt, payment must instead be made by model F24.

