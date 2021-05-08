Lakbira Al-Tunisi (Abu Dhabi)

Mai Ahmed Sultan Al Jaber is one of the Emirati women who have succeeded in imprinting a career full of scientific and practical achievements in the medical and sports fields, which qualified her to occupy prominent positions at the local level, including the medical director at Health Point Hospital of the Mubadala Healthcare Company, and her membership in many Bodies and institutions, and were honored by awarding them the Distinguished Emirati Woman Award in gratitude and appreciation for all the initiatives that she is leading.

status

May Al-Jaber believes that Emirati women are appreciated, have great support, and can do a lot, prove themselves and have a beautiful footprint, as Emirati women have reached the place they occupy today with the concern and care of the UAE government. Years, she studied medicine at the United Arab Emirates University in Al Ain, after which she obtained a master’s degree in public health from Johns Hopkins University in the United States of America. She is currently the medical director at Health Point Hospital of Mubadala Healthcare Company, and she is a member of the Board of Directors of Fatima Bint Mubarak Academy For women’s sports, the Board of Directors of the General Sports Authority, and the Executive Office of the National Olympic Committee.

During the pandemic

Al-Jaber was on the first line of defense, among those who worked 24 hours continuously. She added: “As a doctor, I participated with the medical staff in the survey tent. I left my role as a director and worked as a doctor, and I assumed other roles, indicating that she was in America and when she returned to the Emirates, she stayed in The stone was for 14 days, after which I stayed in the hospital and stayed for more than two months from my family.

Experience

Her career in the health care sector began working in 2005, and her strong interest in public health led her to obtain a master’s degree in public health and leadership from the Bloomberg Institute of Public Health at Johns Hopkins University in the United States of America, and in 2012, while working in the Department of Public Health in Zayed Military Hospital, Al-Jaber worked on establishing and implementing many health education programs, implementing health campaigns concurrent with local and international health events, as well as raising public awareness of selected health issues. In addition, Dr. Mai was assigned for a year at the Fatima Bint Mubarak Academy for Women’s Sports As Project Manager for Day-to-Day Operations, she joined Healthpoint Hospital in 2013 as Deputy Medical Director and Public Health Medicine Specialist.

keeping up

Driven by her personal desire and the encouragement of her family, Al-Jaber entered the field of medicine, to make this noble profession at the service of women, stressing that most women in the Emirates want to deal with a woman doctor, where they feel more comfortable, which made her interested in women’s health and sports as well, confirming that the way to study, It was not easy, as I exerted a lot of effort and overcame many challenges to reach what I reached, believing that loving what anyone does, is one of the elements that make him succeed in his career path, pointing out that the field of medicine is full of challenges, the first of which is the need to know him New and participation in conferences to develop himself and keep pace with the latest scientific discoveries, explaining that studying medicine is a desire that has accompanied it since childhood, motivated by the encouragement of parents and the feeling of the importance of helping others.

Sports service

Al-Jaber has always thought about serving women, improving their health and encouraging them to practice sports, in an appropriate atmosphere within customs and traditions, and today she is a member of more than one sports organization and body, stressing that her presence in these bodies makes her feel a great responsibility in promoting women’s sports in the Emirates.

Community Service

Al-Jaber uses her experiences to serve medicine and society, believing that whenever a woman is in good health, she will be able to serve her family and children, which is reflected in the health and safety of society, which made her launch and participate in many initiatives, such as the partnership with the Pink Caravan, to raise awareness of breast cancer, the first initiative. “As the health partner of the Pink Caravan,” she said, “awareness programs, medical consultations, and tests for breast cancer have been allocated, in addition to awareness of cervical cancer and other common problems such as obesity and diabetes.”

Ambition

On the personal level, May Al Jaber aspires to be a strategic participant in the development of the health system in the UAE, and to have a leadership role in various fields related to women’s health and sport, to be able to face sport challenges that suit our society. Various sports within the Olympiad.