The virtual assistant supported by artificial intelligence, “May,” receives the guests of the Arab Media Forum, including speakers and participants, at the start of this year’s session, to welcome them and provide comprehensive information about the various activities included in the forum’s agenda, in which the most prominent leaders and symbols of media work in the region and the world will participate in speaking.

Attendees will not find it difficult to access the virtual assistant “May,” as she will be present in all aspects of the event, and will provide assistance to anyone who seeks it despite the large number of participants, which exceeds 3,000 people, due to her advanced capabilities, and the comprehensive information she possesses about the forum and what it includes. From sessions and accompanying events throughout the days of September 26 and 27 in Madinat Jumeirah – Dubai.

“Me” was developed with the support of artificial intelligence technologies, in order to play an important role, which is to provide all the information needed by the guests of the Arab Media Forum with just the click of a button, as it can answer, whether in Arabic or other languages, a large number of questions related to the forum.

Member of the Arab Media Forum’s organizing committee, Muhammad Suwaidan, said: “The idea of ​​using virtual assistance came in light of the main topic that the Arab Media Forum is focusing on this year, which is the impact of technology and artificial intelligence on the media industry. The name (May) is the origin of its name in English, MAI, which is the first letter.” From Media and the first letters of Artificial Intelligence. Also, the letter M in the name is the last in the word Media and the letter Ya is the last in Artificial Intelligence. We also found that the name May is one of the Arabic names with beautiful connotations, as it means (the little gazelle). ), which is appropriate for this emerging technology that is sweeping the world very quickly.

The virtual assistant “May” has great capabilities, as she is able to speak to the guest in Arabic or many other languages ​​of the world, and she can also transform the voice to mimic the voices of famous personalities from media and movie stars and others, whether men or women, and she is able to answer questions related to… The Arab Media Forum, such as information about the sessions, their times, and the halls in which they will be held, in addition to its ability to provide many entertainment activities such as drawing a souvenir picture or professional cinematography.

Despite the simple appearance in which “May” was designed to appear, it is capable of providing a large number of services as it is the result of many precise mathematical operations, while its voice works based on the use of complex algorithms to transform into spoken words that mimic many patterns and tones of human voices.

The Arab Media Forum will be held, organized by the Dubai Press Club, during the period 26-27 September, with the participation of a group of ministers, politicians, leaders of Arab and international media institutions, and leading writers, thinkers, and media figures in the region and the world, in addition to content makers and influencers.