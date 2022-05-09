In the West and in Ukraine, some had expected that Russia’s president would use his “Victory Day” speech over Nazi Germany to formally declare war. But Vladimir Putin did not even repeat his own word for what is happening in Ukraine, the “military special operation”. Putin limited himself to one repetition, once again justifying the decision with which he surprised the Russians on February 24. The fight against “Nazism” served as an essential element on the big day.

“Protection of the homeland” has always been “sacred,” said Putin, recalling struggles from different centuries. “You are also fighting now, these days, for our people in the Donbass,” he told soldiers and security forces on Red Square, “for the security of our homeland, Russia.” 11,000 men are said to have taken part in the parade this year, less than last year. The 1945 victory was the “triumph of the unity of the Soviet people,” Putin said. Every family in Russia suffered in the war. Let us be proud of the “generation of victors, that we are their heirs, and our duty is to cherish the memory of those who crushed Nazism, who charged us to be vigilant and to do whatever so that the horrors of a global war are not repeated”.



President Putin on a screen during his speech

Image: Reuters



Putin made a similar statement last year; a protester who took to the streets in St. Petersburg with that quote was fined heavily in April for “discrediting the Russian armed forces” – a new offense introduced after the war began.

“NATO countries didn’t want to listen to us”

Now Putin began to justify his decision to use the military. He recalled his “security guarantees” proposed last December, in which, among other things, he called on NATO and the United States to withdraw from the post-Soviet space and proposed the establishment of a buffer zone. The West had rejected this as an encroachment on the sovereignty of a number of states and instead offered talks on arms control. Putin complained that Russia had called for “honest dialogue” and repeated a phrase he had previously tried: “All in vain.” The NATO countries “did not want to listen to us, which means that they actually had completely different plans. And we saw that.”



Russia, Moscow: Security forces stand before the start of the “Victory Day” military parade in Red Square.

Image: dpa



“Russia has put up convincing resistance to the aggression”

Putin claimed that a “new punitive operation in Donbass” was being prepared “to invade our historical earth, including Crimea”. Putin has repeatedly referred to the Donbass, where pro-Russian “people’s republics” were proclaimed in 2014, and also the then-annexed Ukrainian peninsula as historical Russian areas, using the term “New Russia” in 2014. He did not repeat this, instead he repeated further justifications for the military operation: Kyiv had declared that it was aiming for nuclear weapons, and NATO had begun “to militarily appropriate areas adjacent to us”. Putin spoke of “hundreds of military advisers” and arms deliveries from NATO countries, but did not mention the background, the Russian demonstrations on the borders with Ukraine and Crimea, and the armament of the “people’s republics”.





