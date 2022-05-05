Home page politics

Of: Tobias Utz

Putin could announce a new military mobilization on May 9, “Victory Day”. Meanwhile, mysterious fires are breaking out in many places in Russia.

+++ 4 p.m.: While the Kremlin is rumored to be planning several military parades on May 9, the Ukraine war may be leaving deadly marks in Russia as well. Fires in various Russian cities are being reported more and more frequently, mostly affecting ammunition depots and military facilities. Whether the fires were the result of attacks by the Ukrainian armed forces, or whether it was a matter of sabotage from within the country’s own ranks or just pure coincidence, is so far completely uncertain. The BBC reports that the attacks could be related to fears of Putin’s general mobilization on May 9th. This information cannot be independently verified.

Russia’s President Putin. (Archive photo) © Alexander Zemlianichenko/dpa

+++ 2.30 p.m.: The Ukrainian secret service is currently assuming that Russia is not only planning a military parade on May 9 in Moscow. The Kyiv Independent news portal reports that a parade is also to take place in the port city of Mariupol, which has been under siege and destroyed for weeks. Russia is currently making “preparations for the parade”. The central streets of Mariupol would be cleared of rubble and ordnance in the process. In addition, bodies would be removed. The information provided by the Ukrainian secret service cannot be independently verified.

What is Vladimir Putin planning? Is Russia’s president allowing the Ukraine war to escalate further by mobilizing on May 9? © Vladimir Astapkovich/dpa

Ukraine war: May 9 in Russia – Kremlin spokesman with denials

+++ 1.30 p.m.: The Kremlin has denied that Vladimir Putin plans to officially declare war on Ukraine on May 9. “This is nonsense,” said spokesman Dmitry Peskov. This is reported by the Reuters news agency.

+++ 1 p.m.: Against the background of the war in Ukraine, Russia intends to present new weapons again this year at the traditional military parade on May 9 in Red Square. “For the first time, modern Tornado-G multiple rocket launchers with a caliber of 122 millimeters and equipped with automatic control and fire control systems will roll across Red Square in the motorized column,” Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu announced on Wednesday, according to a report by the Interfax agency.

May 9: CDU expert warns of “enormous escalation”

Update from Wednesday, May 4th, 9:30 a.m.: Roderich Kiesewetter, the CDU’s foreign policy expert, has warned of the danger of further mobilization in the Russian army. “One has to fear that Vladimir Putin will announce the general mobilization on May 9,” he told the Augsburger Allgemeine. “If it came to that, it would be a tremendous escalation of the war,” said Kiesewetter. In this context, you have to be prepared for all possible scenarios. “Before Putin can call for general mobilization on May 9, the West and Europe still have a week to send clear, strong signals,” Kiesewetter explained to the AZ.

Ukraine war: May 9 as a “turning point”? Ukraine probably on alert

Update from Tuesday, May 3, 10:15 a.m.: In Ukraine, there are concerns that Russian attacks will escalate significantly in the coming weeks. On Tuesday, several Ukrainian media picked up a report by the US broadcaster CNN on speculation that Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin could declare a state of war in Russia and order general mobilization in just a few days. The head of Ukrainian military intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, also spoke of Russian preparations for an open mobilization of soldiers and reservists. There is no evidence for this. So far, Russia has officially only spoken of a “special operation” in Ukraine.

The Kremlin did not initially respond to the latest rumours. In the first few weeks after the attack on the neighboring country on February 24, Moscow commented on the concerns of its own population and emphasized that general mobilization was not planned. Even in the event of such an order, however, the extent would be completely unclear: Russia’s legislation also provides for the possibility of partial mobilization, which would then only affect individual regions of the giant country.

Ukraine war: May 9 as a “turning point”? Klitschko warns against “lies”

+++ 4.45 p.m.: Wladimir Klitschko, ex-boxing world champion and brother of Kiev mayor Vitali Klitschko, has commented on the war forecast from May 9th. In an interview with the TV station Phoenix he said that this was extremely unsafe as one could only expect “lies” from the Kremlin.

“There’s a huge difference between being scared, which is actually a good thing, and being worried but not being cowardly. And I would also like to warn the Western world not to be cowardly, we must stand together against this aggressive Russia and against this aggressive policy of Russia and its army, without being cowardly, with one front. And that’s why I don’t want to comment on what will happen on May 9th. Will there be a mobilization? We can’t really rely on the information coming from Russia because lying is endless,” Klitschko said in an interview.

Ukraine War: “Turning Point” on May 9th? British Foreign Secretary speaks out

Update from Monday, May 2nd, 2:30 p.m.: Numerous experts have recently commented on the possible further course of the war in Ukraine. The consensus forecast: Russia will use May 9, the “Day of Victory” over Nazi Germany, not only for the pompous annual military parade, but also for renewed mobilization of the armed forces. The British Defense Secretary has now agreed to this forecast.

Ben Wallace said in an interview with LBC radiothat he expects a corresponding announcement from Vladimir Putin in Moscow. It is likely that the Russian President will declare a global war against “Nazis” as part of the “military operation”. Thus, Putin could the heavy losses in the Ukraine war possibly “consolidate,” as Wallace put it. Accordingly, it is considered an option that reservist groups could be sent to Ukraine. The British Defense Secretary described the Kremlin’s attempts to cover up the losses as “pathetic”.

Ben Wallace, British Defense Secretary. © Mateusz Wlodarczyk/Imago Images

May 9th as a “turning point” in the Ukraine war – Putin will probably change Russia’s strategy

First report from Friday, April 29, 09:00 a.m.: Moscow – May 9th, a Monday, takes place in Vladimir Putin’s War planning plays a crucial role. On this date, the Kremlin celebrates the victory over Nazi Germany in 1945, “Victory Day”. To mark this, soldiers march in Moscow and a pompous military parade takes place. On that Monday, Putin would probably be happy to announce another victory: in the Ukraine war.

Given that Russia’s offensive in Donbass is progressing slowly, this scenario is becoming increasingly unlikely. That’s why experts are now assuming that Putin will change his strategy. Experts from the think tank “Center for European Political Analysis” forecast in one reportthat Russia will mobilize new troops for the war on May 9th. “Russia’s military believes it is a mistake to limit the goals of the war. They argue that Russia isn’t fighting Ukraine, it’s NATO,” the analysis reads.

“Victory Day” on May 9: is Vladimir Putin changing his strategy in the Ukraine war?

Experts from the Royal United Services Institute argue similarly. In the latest study it says: “May 9 has changed from a deadline for victory to the beginning of a huge mobilization.” The sluggish Donbass offensive requires a larger army strength. In this context, the experts speak of a “turning point” in the Ukraine-War: “May 9 could be the day when the Russian leadership no longer speaks of a ‘military special operation’, but of ‘war’.”

The assessment of the experts mentioned also shares Michael Mazarr of the Rand Corporation think tank. “It could be threatening gestures by the Russians. But it could also be true and Putin is actually changing course. The risk of such a scenario cannot be ignored,” Mazarr said in a statement.

In the course of the appointment of Alexander Dvornikov as the new supreme commander of the Russian army During the Ukraine war it became known that Putin had proclaimed “Victory Day” as the target date for the invasion. This was based, among other things, on an internal briefing by the Nato out. It said, among other things: “The Russian military leadership is under enormous political pressure to finally achieve a military breakthrough in Ukraine, which can be presented as a victory at the parade on May 9.” (tu with dpa / AFP)