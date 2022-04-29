Home page politics

On “Victory Day” Russia’s President Putin could announce a new military mobilization. Experts largely agree.

Moscow – May 9th, a Monday, takes place in Vladimir Putin’s War planning plays a crucial role. On this date, the Kremlin celebrates the victory over Nazi Germany in 1945, “Victory Day”. To mark this, soldiers march in Moscow and a pompous military parade takes place. On that Monday, Putin would probably be happy to announce another victory: in the Ukraine war.

Given that Russia’s offensive in Donbass is progressing slowly, this scenario is becoming increasingly unlikely. That’s why experts are now assuming that Putin will change his strategy. Experts from the think tank “Center for European Political Analysis” forecast in one reportthat Russia will mobilize new troops for the war on May 9th. “Russia’s military believes it is a mistake to limit the goals of the war. They argue that Russia isn’t fighting Ukraine, it’s NATO,” the analysis reads.

“Victory Day” on May 9: is Vladimir Putin changing his strategy in the Ukraine war?

Experts from the Royal United Services Institute argue similarly. In the latest study it says: “May 9 has changed from a deadline for victory to the beginning of a huge mobilization.” The sluggish Donbass offensive requires a larger army strength. In this context, the experts speak of a “turning point” in the Ukraine-War: “May 9 could be the day when the Russian leadership no longer speaks of a ‘military special operation’, but of ‘war’.”

The assessment of the experts mentioned also shares Michael Mazarr of the Rand Corporation think tank. “It could be threatening gestures by the Russians. But it could also be true and Putin is actually changing course. The risk of such a scenario cannot be ignored,” Mazarr said in a statement.

In the course of the appointment of Alexander Dvornikov as the new supreme commander of the Russian army During the Ukraine war it became known that Putin had proclaimed “Victory Day” as the target date for the invasion. This was based, among other things, on an internal briefing by the Nato out. It said, among other things: “The Russian military leadership is under enormous political pressure to finally achieve a military breakthrough in Ukraine, which can be presented as a victory at the parade on May 9.” (tu)