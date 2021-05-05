Hussain Rashid (Abu Dhabi)

On the second of December 1971 AD, the rulers of the Emirates held a meeting headed by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan (may God rest his soul) and announced the establishment of the United Arab Emirates, and after these developments in the region, the new country began to exercise its powers as a sovereign state, and the first of these powers Building a strong army that maintains the new state, and the late Sheikh Zayed issued a decree on December 27, 1971 stipulating the formation of the Union Defense Force, and its leadership and supervision was entrusted to the Minister of Defense, and in 1974, by a decision of the Minister of Defense, the name of the Union Defense Force was changed to «the Federal Armed Forces. », The slogan and flag of the new force has also been changed to keep pace with modernization and development in the country, while keeping the same duties, tasks, organization, manpower salaries, armament, equipment, and the same stationing sites for the Force Command, companies and training center, and these forces remained under the supervision of the Ministry of Defense of the UAE.

The historic decision and the speech of Zayed

On May 6, 1976, and on this historic day, the Supreme Defense Council announced the merging of the armed forces under one flag and one leadership, and the state would have one army, under one banner and leadership. Based on this blessed step, Their Highnesses the members of the Supreme Council agreed that the President of the State, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him, will be the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces with all their land, sea and air weapons, and that the Chief of Staff will begin to assume its responsibilities and specializations and implement the new leadership titles and links. .

Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, made a statement to the Union in which he spoke about the historic step taken by the Supreme Defense Council to integrate the UAE Armed Forces, saying: “With patience and perseverance, we and my brothers, their Highnesses, the members of the Supreme Council of the Union. On this occasion, a hope that we have always dreamed of, and that we will spare no effort for the sake of strengthening the federal entity and enhancing its progress and independence. “The hope that had haunted us from the beginning was to work to establish the union by bringing together and unifying the word, and solidarity between brothers linked by blood, neighborliness and kinship ties, in order to raise the level of the children of this people and achieve the goodness, pride and well-being they aspire to,” the late Sheikh Abdullah said.

He added that during the five years that have passed since the establishment of the federation, we, thanks to God, have been able to gain experience and absorb the lessons to correct our march. He pointed out that building the armed forces in any country is a dear job for its people, and from this standpoint the urgent need for us to work on the integration of our armed forces in the United Arab Emirates. “Zayed” affirmed that their Highnesses the members of the Supreme Council of the Federation were at the level of events and responsibility, appreciating the burden of the trust they carry, and they showed willingness and welcome to everything that achieves its preservation, promotion and support for its federal entity.

Editorial “Al Ittihad”

“Al-Ittihad” newspaper wrote in its May 7 issue its editorial entitled “Praise be to God.” The people said it yesterday in every part of this nation, and they went to heaven, and it seemed that the whole people were prostrating in a prayer of thanksgiving God Almighty, who brings us more hopes every day, who blesses our steps, nurtures our union, guides us, and guides us to what is good for the nation and the people.

Thank god

The will has gathered, was believed, the shoulders supported, the forearms intertwined, and the hope of one army had been strengthened. The homeland had a strong fence that protected it, and the Arab nation had its shield which it was hoping for on its eastern flank. A new brother was born for the Arab armies called the UAE Union Army, and he emerged in the arena in the face of every enemy and greedy for the wealth of this nation, a new Arab spear who realizes his responsibilities, and knows where to go if the alarm sounds.

Thank god

We have all said it … and we repeat it a lot. Yes, then we have to realize the great meaning behind yesterday’s glorious decision. This decision means that the march is progressing to its goals, and it has never stopped as the shivering tremble. This decision means that the goals of the union are an issue that is no longer open to debate, and that the only diligence is in the details of reaching these goals, and this decision means that the union is in the dearest place of every heart and conscience, and that every move aims to support it and consolidate its foundations, and that every step It comes after a good listening and sincere response to the opinion and pulse of the people, and this decision is also a call for all of us in all work and responsibility sites to double our efforts for the sake of the homeland, and to offer more work and race so that the building rises and all hopes are fulfilled. Yesterday was one of the days of history, but one of the most cherished and most precious of it with all the honor and reverence it deserves, it is (Army Day) that loves to take its decent place on the map of our national holidays, we celebrate it every year and study its great meaning for our children in schools, and take it as a starting point for more The impressive achievements up to complete unity, God willing.

Continuous development and support

Since the first years of the Union, the Armed Forces have witnessed great leaps in development and modernization at all levels. After the founder’s departure, they enjoyed the follow-up and support of the country’s wise leadership, headed by His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and his brother His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, was the first deputy supreme commander of the armed forces .

The UAE army … stability for the region

The UAE Armed Forces were able, in record time, and thanks to planning, organization and management with sound scientific foundations, to deal with the latest technologies in the field of materiel and weapons and to build a strong modern army capable of facing challenges, defending the homeland and protecting national gains.

During the reign of the late Sheikh Zayed, the armed forces enjoyed all the stages of their construction and development by providing them with all capabilities and providing them with the latest advances in advanced military technology in the world, and the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan (may God rest his soul) confirmed this trend by saying: “We have intended to build a strong army with high combat efficiency, which we do not prepare for the sake of invading anyone, but to protect the land, safeguard the show, defend the nation’s life, and bring its people the pride and reassurance of citizens that they live in security and stability.”

In the field of rehabilitation and training, the armed forces have achieved important military developments in the way of completing the building of their own forces in addition to their defense strength, by graduating successive batches of the nation’s youth from its various colleges. The armed forces have set up military institutes, schools and colleges that train and qualify young people. Militarily, it suits the requirements of the times and developments in the situation.

Through the various stages that it has gone through and the transformations, events and crises that the Arab Gulf region, the Middle East and the world lived through, the UAE Armed Forces have proven to be a regional stability force that defends the right and strengthens the Gulf and Arab collective security system, and represents a support for the brothers, adding to their strength, a maker of peace and extending a helping hand in many regions. Around the world, and this is its firm belief that it derives from the policy of the United Arab Emirates based on always standing by the right and contributing to everything that achieves the security and stability of the world.

Monument to the martyr

Based on the keenness of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, to perpetuate the memory of the nation’s righteous martyrs in appreciation and loyalty to the sacrifices they made, after they sacrificed their pure souls to fulfill the national duty, the order of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi The Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces on September 27, 2015, by establishing a memorial to the martyrs in Abu Dhabi city, to keep the memory of the nation’s brave martyrs and their sacrifices and sacrifices of their precious lives, during their participation with the Arab coalition forces to defend the legitimacy of the brotherly Yemen, led by the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, for example, and an example for us all in sacrifice. In the spirit of defending the UAE’s civilizational gains, and considering that the security of the UAE is an integral part of the security of our Gulf and Arab system, and so that the present and future generations are inspired by their generosity, sacrifice and deeds, so that the banner of our dear homeland remains high and fluttering in the sky of glory, glory, elevation and sophistication.