May 5th. Some, and with good reason, celebrate this day only the triumph of the national armed forces over the foreign invader. He May 5th From 1862 the Mexicans of the time defended the dignity and national sovereignty in a fight in which they faced the love of Mexicans for their homeland, against the pride of the French invaders.

The invincible national patriotism triumphed, reason and justice triumphed, thus writing in our history a perennial lesson, which I fear we have not fully understood and therefore not assimilated.

Without disdaining the military merit of our heroic warriors, May 5 has a much more sublime meaning.

It means the unity of Mexicans around the national interest; means that barriers were removed and internal conflicts were minimized, it means that once again, the mexicansour ancestors, renounced their personal or group interests, to dedicate themselves to a common cause: Mexico.

He May 5this much more than a military triumph, it is the triumph of unity over polarization; of national interests, over sectarian ones; of loyalty to our homeland, above any other.

May 5 is a great day, a day watered with the blood of those who believed in a dignified and united Mexico, of that Mexico for which today we refuse to fight, lost in our partisan passions.

Let’s honor our heroes, not only with words and memories, let’s honor our heroes by honoring our homeland, always remembering that honoring it is fighting for its dignity and unity.

For Dignified and united Mexico let’s make a pact

Thank you.

