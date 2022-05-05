As we all know, on May 5, 1862, the battle of Puebla took place, in which General Ignacio Zaragoza defeated the French interventionists, who brought the slogan of establishing the monarchical regime in the country.

The battle of May 5 is important not because of the victory itself, since shortly after the French took over the city, but because it aroused patriotic sentiment in the Mexican people. It was from that moment on that we Mexicans felt truly attacked and became aware that we had to defend our national territory to the death.

The French arrived in Sinaloa on November 13, 1864, and they only had the port of Mazatlan in their power, because the republican army fought like a true lion in the rest of the state. Remember that Antonio Rosales was immortalized in the battle of San Pedro on December 22, 1864, a victory that was decisive at the national level for the republican cause, since by then almost the entire country was in the hands of the French.

Rosales could have become one of the greatest national heroes, if he had not died in September 1865, at the hands of the invaders, in Álamos, Sonora. Also today birthday of the Autonomous University of Sinaloa. It was inaugurated on May 5, 1873 in the port of Mazatlan.