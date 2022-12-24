A few days away from closing this 2022, and because this is the last history of venus that I am sharing with you this year, I do not want to miss out on the opportunity to tell you, as we have been doing, week after week, the stories that each and every one of the women To socialize and make them visible, perhaps, with many of these, other women have felt identified because they have let us know so on our page and through private messages.

What more would we like as a collective and personally, that these stories of suffering and mistreatment towards women and girls. But the reality is quite different, they are real stories and cases, which happen in the daily life of many women and girls.

The Violence against women continues to be a social phenomenon that affects us all as a society. Each woman who is violated and/or murdered is a story of a family without a daughter, a family without a sister, a family without a mother. The violence that is exercised against women today is a clear violation of their human rights. It is violence exercised against them for the mere fact of being women; These are not isolated cases, but constitute a social phenomenon, present in today’s society regardless of race, geographical location, cultural level, religion, political or economic system.

According to experts, we must take into account some aspects to raise awareness about the prevention of any type of violence, such as treating others as we would like to be treated. Remember that pinching, pulling the arm or tapping are actions that should always be avoided. It is proven that once we accept a similar situation, a process of “normalization of the situation” begins. That is, we think it wasn’t so bad and we got used to the attacks.

The latest data we have in Sinaloa, the statistics of the State Attorney General’s Office indicates that the years 2010 and 2011 were the ones with the highest incidence of murders of women, with 110 cases each; followed by 2017 and 2014, with 86 and 83 murders respectively. The lowest are 2006 and 2022, with 34 and 29 cases respectively, to date. In 2021, there were 50 homicides of women.

If states do not hold aggressors accountable, impunity intensifies the subordination of those who suffer violence, thus sending the wrong message to society. The message that male violence is inevitable and acceptable, and this means its normalization.

NO, let’s allow this violence to normalize!

Receive congratulations and good wishes and that this Christmas be of joy and harmony in all Sinaloan homes, in the hearts of all those women who are part of this team. Merry Christmas and prosperous New Year!

