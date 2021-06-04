May holidays in 2022 will last from April 30 to May 3 and from May 7 to 10. The corresponding schedule was published in the draft of the Ministry of Labor. Writes about it TASS…

Earlier, the Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Russia Anton Kotyakov said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) that the Russians will have a long New Year’s holidays.

The department promised to make the days off from December 31, 2021 to January 9, 2022.

According to Valery Ryazansky, Deputy Head of the Federation Council Committee on Social Policy, long weekends are due to the system of days of rest and work that has developed in Russia.