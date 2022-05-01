The month of May 2022 has finally arrived, and with this first day of celebration, we can already inaugurate the free games that will be given to users over the next few days, thanks to the main videogame services on the market.

We talk like every month about the titles that are provided or without any kind of subscription requiredas is also true for offers where it is necessary to subscribe to a package in order to obtain monthly benefits, such as for PlayStation Plus and Games with Gold.

As for the first among other things, it will probably be the last month in which there will be a separation between the latter and the PS Now, a service that will in fact be integrated into the PS Plus thanks to the new packages that Sony got to confirm recently.

All that remains is to discover once again the titles that will be possible to obtain during the month, reminding you that we will update the article with any new news confirmed by the companies shortly.

Free PlayStation Plus games in May 2022

FIFA 22 (PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4)

(PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4) Curse of the Dead Gods (PlayStation 4)

(PlayStation 4) Tribes of Midgard (PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4)

Games with Gold free games in May 2022

Yoku’s Island Express | May 1st – May 31st |

| May 1st – May 31st | The Inner World – The Last Wind Monk | May 16 – June 15 |

| May 16 – June 15 | Hydro Thunder Hurricane | May 1st – May 15th |

| May 1st – May 15th | Viva Piñata Party Animals | May 16 – May 31 |

Epic Games Store

Just Die Already | until May 5th |

| until May 5th | Paradigm | until May 5th |

| until May 5th | Terraforming Mars | May 5 – May 12 |

Amazon Prime Gaming

Dead Space 2

The Curse of Monkey Island

Cat Quest

Out of Line

Mall Mole + ‘Xpress Deliveries

Shattered – Tale of the Forgotten King

Google Stadia Pro free games in May 2022

Kaze and the Wild Masks

Lumote: The Mastermote Chronicles

Outriders

PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls

