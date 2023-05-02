The car in which Manuel Ricioppo was traveling collided with another, in which there were 4 people: for the 23-year-old there was nothing to do

A very serious accident occurred yesterday evening, Monday 1st May, in the province of Cosenza, more precisely between the municipalities of San Marco Argentano and Mongrassano. Two cars involved in an accident which unfortunately had a tragic balance, a victim, by name Manuel Ricioppoand four seriously injured.

As too often happens on holidays, there were also road accidents on Italian territory yesterday which had some tragic balances in terms of victims and injured.

Late in the evening, for example, a very serious one occurred in Cosenzamore precisely in the Mangacastagna district, on the road that connects the towns of San Marco Argentano and Mongrassano.

They were involved in the accident two carsa Mercedes C-class and a Ford Fiesta, both destroyed after the impact and went off the road.

In one, the Mercedes C-Class, they traveled four people. On the Fiesta, however, he traveled alone a young man of only 23 years of the place, which unfortunately did not make it.

Some passersby alerted the authority hey rescuedwho immediately reached the crash site.

In addition to the 118 doctors, the Fire fighterswho had to work for a long time to extract the car passengers from their respective cockpits.

Condolences for the death of Manuel Ricioppo

For the four people who were traveling in the Mercedes needed emergency transport at the Annunziata hospital in Cosenza.

As for Manuel Ricioppo instead, unfortunately he didn’t take part nothing to do. His death came almost instantly.

The 23-year-old was originally from and a resident of San Marco Argentano, where everyone knew and appreciated him. Many condolence messages have appeared on the web, one of the most touching is the one written by Virginia Marotti: