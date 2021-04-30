There are numerous demonstrations in Hamburg on Walpurgis Night and on May 1st. Hundreds of people protest in the Schanzenviertel. The first arguments arose.

Hamburg – also in Corona lockdown* Protesters in the Hanseatic city do not want to do without the traditional demonstrations on Labor Day. Numerous rallies and demonstrations were registered in Hamburg for the Walpurgis Night on April 30, 2021 and May 1, 2021. Even if the Hamburg police generally assume a “non-violent course”, they are prepared for riots and incidents.

For this, support was requested from northern Germany and the federal police. Until the evening of May 1st, traffic disruptions must also be expected in the entire city area. Due to numerous elevators through the city districts, road closures will be inevitable. Because of the corona pandemic, the number of participants in the individual rallies was limited to 200.

One of the biggest demos takes place in Hamburg's Schanzenviertel. The permitted number of participants has already been exceeded here. The police are on site with an equestrian squadron and a water cannon.