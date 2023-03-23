Moscow’s conditions and the previous renewal were disputed by politicians and researchers within the Russian camp itself. While a former member of the State Duma (parliament) is calling for the agreement to be canceled, a researcher in international affairs believes that if “the West does not respond to Moscow’s conditions, which previously carried out its duties in the agreement, the world will hold it responsible.” The continuation of the global crisis and the occurrence of famines,” during their interview with “Sky News Arabia.”

The “Black Sea Grain” initiative, which is the official name of the agreement, is related to Russia allowing the export of grain from the Ukrainian ports it has controlled since the outbreak of the Ukraine war, and it was concluded between Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations, July 22, 2022, and it was renewed for a period of 120 days, then for another 60 days it began March 19th to May 18th.

5 terms

Moscow believes that it has fulfilled its part of the agreement with regard to facilitating the export of grain, and that on the other hand, the other side has not fulfilled its obligations to fulfill the Russian demands mentioned at the time of the agreement, such as lifting sanctions.

It also accuses European countries of having accounted for most of the grain shipments, and poor countries did not receive much of them. In this regard, Russian President Vladimir Putin said, in a speech he delivered in Moscow to African officials: “Africa received only small quantities of grain exports that took place within the agreement.”

He stated that if his country decided not to extend the agreement again: “We are ready to hand over for free from Russia all the quantities that were sent recently to the countries most in need in Africa.”

The five conditions set by the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to accept the next renewal, are:

• Reconnecting the Russian banking system “Rosselkhozbank” with the international SWIFT system.

• Resume the supply of agricultural machinery supplies, spare parts and maintenance.

• Lifting the ban imposed on the arrival of Russian ships to European ports.

• Rehabilitation and resumption of operation of the “Tolyatti” Odessa ammonia pipeline.

• Unblocking foreign assets and accounts of Russian companies related to foodstuffs and fertilizers.

The ministry stressed that without progress in implementing these requirements, “Russia’s participation in the Black Sea Initiative will be suspended,” noting that until now only the provisions relating to the Ukrainian side have been implemented.

opportunity for Moscow

Academic Samar Radwan, deputy editor-in-chief of the Moscow-based Realist Center for Studies, considers that Russia, by agreeing to the 60-day renewal, “exited the accusation circle in which the West puts it, of causing famines.”

It is likely that “it is difficult for the West to implement Moscow’s conditions; therefore, if the agreement fails, the West will be the cause, not Moscow.”

Western hoax

Yevgeny Vyacheslav, a former State Duma member and expert on international politics, describes the grain deal as “a Western ploy to supply Ukraine with money to buy weapons on the one hand, and for Europe to benefit from the grain on the other.”

It is inferred that Ukraine’s revenues exceeded $7.3 billion from the supply of 17 million tons of grain during the period of the agreement; On the other hand, Russian agricultural companies reduced their sales to developed countries due to the separation of major Russian banks from the SWIFT system, calling for his country’s withdrawal from the agreement.

View numbers posted by Moscow:

• 87% of grain goes to developed countries.

• Ukrainian products were supplied to Spain 10.8% and Romania 13.6% at dumping prices as feed grain.

• The price of wheat in 2022 reached $1,200, and is now trading at $700.

For its part, Ukraine called for international efforts to keep shipping lanes in the Black Sea open for the transfer of grain and for the continuation of the agreement without preconditions.