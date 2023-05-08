If you like impress your mom next May 10 with the style of Sinaloaor in an original way, we present you the video of a content creator who went viral after sharing what the buchones give away on Mother’s Day.

May 10 is just around the corner, so everyone is looking for original and very creative gifts to surprise their moms, so a tiktoker caught the attention of Internet users by sharing a clip in which he revealed buchones and unforgettable details for Mother’s Day.

It was the user identified as ‘@jazaryav’, who along with the description: “What do the buchones give away on May 10?”showed recordings that left everyone impressed, since the young people show that there is no limit to the amount of gifts for their parents and wives.

Although mothers deserve love every day of the year, many wait for this day to surprise, although many go to a nearby business to buy them clothes, household items, or a nice dinner.

The creator of the content, taught that this is not always the case, since the buchones, who are especially distinguished in Sinaloa for their exaltation in clothing, usually give away from agency cars, houses, jewelry, which have a high budget and recognized brands.

Likewise, during the viral video, women were shown receiving horses with a gift bow, pooch flowers, which are famous for their large number of roses, and some for the large amount of money since they are made with tickets.