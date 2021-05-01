A call for civic solidarity: it is urgently necessary to know the whereabouts and content of a lady called the National Constitution. It is also known as the Supreme Law or the Fundamental Law. Today he is one hundred and sixty-eight years old. She suffers from depression because she feels alone, abandoned, ignored, and systematically disobeyed. He suffers from a syndrome of indifference and disappeared from the political life of the country several years ago. She has been seen sad and depressed on several occasions, accompanied by another lady named República, who also suffers from the same emotional pathologies. It was last seen on the desk of an official, who, realizing that its contents bothered him, decided to throw it out the window. The population is required to, if they know something about it, immediately communicate it to public bodies, schools and universities. It offers, as a reward, a healthier institutional life, and the satisfaction of living in a country in which the law is respected and in which those who dare to ignore it are condemned!

This “call for civic solidarity”, which wanders between fiction and reality, is more pertinent than ever on a day like today, in which the one hundred and sixty-eighth anniversary of the issuance of our Magna Carta is celebrated.

The National Constitution is the norm through which the country organized itself politically, establishing a political system, creating government bodies, determining who can integrate them and defining their powers and limits.

It is through the Fundamental Law that Argentina has become a State of Law, which is nothing other than that in which the authorities cannot conduct the destinies of the Nation at their discretion, but rather by adjusting their conduct to the parameters in it. established.

Although on May 25, 1810 a government had been established, and then on July 9, 1816, independence from Spain could be declared, what was still lacking in our country was a constitutional political organization that not only served to order the functioning of the governing bodies, but also to limit the exercise of power.

For achieving that political organization and setting the necessary limits for the exercise of power, were the general objectives of the National Constitution, which were added to those that the constituents in particular raised in the preamble: to constitute the national union, strengthen justice, consolidate the inner peace, provide common defense, promote the general welfare and ensure freedom.

However, in Argentina an enormous importance has always been assigned to emancipation and independence, but little and nothing to the national organization.

More than one hundred and fifty years had to pass since the enactment of our fundamental law, for Congress to pay him the deserved tribute by instituting a day in his memory: just on December 4, 2003, the National Congress sanctioned law 25,863 by means of the which established that May 1 of each year be the National Constitution Day.

What is not explained is why the law did not redouble its importance, providing that that day be a holiday. In fact, it is because it is the day of the worker, but not because it is the day of the National Constitution.

In any case, due to the greater relevance that our Magna Carta may have in itself, if it is not disseminated or known, it will be difficult for it to be valued by the inhabitants, who if we do not assign it relevance when we are governed, even less will we do so when eventually we will have the opportunity to occupy some public office. It is evident that no one can be too interested in, care for and value what they do not know.

If for a moment the National Constitution acquired traits of humanity and could in some way express itself, it would probably make known its unease at the lack of interest that governors and governed tend to demonstrate in knowing, applying and disseminating its postulates.

Anyway, today is his birthday, and even in the context of the economic and health difficulties that our country is experiencing, it is well worth highlighting it, vowing that his supremacy prevails over that which some messianic rulers often claim to be awarded, who they tend to feel more important than her.

Félix V. Lonigro is a professor of Constitutional Law (UBA)