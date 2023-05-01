Molotov cocktails against the policemen in Paris, lined up for the new, large protest demonstration against the pension reform today May 1, 2023. According to information from the prefecture, cited by Le Figaro, an officer suffered severe burns after being hit by a Molotov cocktail launched by a black block group infiltrated the march in the capital. At the moment there are 40 arrested following the clashes and accidents in Paris, where about 100,000 people took to the streets, while between 500,000 and 650,000 demonstrators are expected throughout the country.