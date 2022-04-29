The next holiday of the Spanish is the May 1. On that date is celebrated the Labor Daycoinciding with the Mother’s Day. This year is marked on the official work calendar as a substitutable holiday.

The May 1, 2022 falls on a Sunday, so it has been decided to spend the day off at Monday May 2. A large part of the Spaniards will be able to enjoy a bridge, although not all the autonomous communities contemplate this option. These are the regions in which it will be a holiday on May 2:

Andalusia

Aragon

Asturias

Castile and Leon

Estremadura

Madrid’s community

Region of Murcia

The May 2 It is always festive for the people of Madrid. That day is celebrated Day of the Community of Madrid. The festival was born May 2, 1808date on which the people of Madrid rose up against the occupation of Napoleon’s troops, starting the Spanish War of Independence.

On the contrary, some regions have decided that the Monday May 2 is not a holidayand therefore, they will have to go to work.

These are the autonomous communities in which it will not be a holiday on May 2: