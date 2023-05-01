May 1, 2023: supermarkets and shops open or closed in Italy for Labor Day. Info and times

Are shops and supermarkets open or closed today – May 1, 2023 – in Italy on Labor Day? It is a very heartfelt public holiday, in which work and its importance are celebrated, for those who have it, for those who have lost it and for those who are looking for it. Many people take advantage of this day, which comes after a weekend, to spend a few days out in the company of friends or relatives. For this they wonder if the shops and supermarkets or shopping centers are open or closed and what are the opening hours.

We tell you right away: precisely out of respect for the workers, on their feast day, many supermarkets will remain closed today. A custom that did not exist until a few years ago, but which has now taken hold in most of Italy. In any case, the advice we give you is always to check the opening or closing directly with your trusted store today, May 1, 2023: just connect to the Facebook page or website or simply check the signs and notices in front to the shop.

Other supermarkets will instead decide to stay open, but with special hours. It is therefore possible that certain places decide to keep the shutters up for half a day. Going into detail, Esselunga and Coop will keep their stores closed. Esselunga has therefore adapted to the choice of its historic competitor, this year too it will keep its shops largely closed.

Carrefour for May 1, 2023 has not given an unambiguous indication to convenience stores, supermarkets and hypermarkets. Customers will have to search on the group’s website for the required store and check the opening hours to understand if the supermarkets are open or not on Labor Day. The choice of Iper – la grande I, or of Bennet, as well as of Conad is different: in this case the open supermarkets will be the majority, even if some could adopt special opening hours or limit the opening itself only to the morning. As mentioned, it will be enough to go to the chain’s website to find all the information.

Not a unique choice for Penny Market: some supermarket points will be open for the whole day of May 1, 2023, some will be open for half a day, while others will be closed. The same goes for Eurospin and Lidl, which have not reported unambiguous information. We therefore reiterate the advice to consult the site or by telephone the point of sale requested.

As far as electronic stores are concerned, both Unieuro and MediaWorld are indicatively inclined to follow the indications of the shopping center that hosts them, while bulk stores are more likely to remain closed, especially when it comes to small Unieuro affiliated stores.

What about shopping malls? Where the signs that provide for openings are located, then it is possible that the shopping gallery also has lit windows. And again, Leroy Merlin keeps its stores closed on May 1, 2023 and Decathlon in general will tend to adapt to the situation of the shopping center it relies on.

Finally, most of the outlets will remain open, to allow a day of shopping for those who wish. In many cases there will be a small opening. Here is the schedule.