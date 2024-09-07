Maxxi: Raffaella Docimo to replace Alessandro Giuli

Raffaella Docimo will take over as president of the Maxxi Foundation, a role held until now by Alessandro Giuli, appointed Minister of Culture to replace the resigning Gennaro Sangiuliano.

Docimo, a university professor and recent candidate for the European elections on the Fratelli d’Italia lists, is the senior advisor to the Foundation’s Board of Directors. She will manage the Maxxi after Giuli’s departure at least until a new president is appointed. And it probably won’t be a short interlude. From what Adnkronos has learned, at the Mic, overwhelmed by the Sangiuliano case, they have quite a few issues on the table. Starting with the organization of the imminent G7 of Culture in Naples.

Maxxi, who will replace Alessandro Giuli? The guessing game

In the meantime, the offices on Via del Collegio Romano have already started a guessing game. Identifying a figure who has the right characteristics to fill the role of president of the Maxxi Foundation, left uncovered by the journalist and new minister, is not an easy task. The scenario that is emerging can have two directions. One is to continue along the line of an intellectual figure, like Giuli. But there is also the possibility that the ministry is now orienting itself towards a more ‘managerial’ figure, who therefore leaves the cultural part to the artistic director and focuses more on the economic development aspect of the museum institution.

According to Adnkronos, several CVs of experienced managers are already being examined in these hours. However, if we continue along the line of the figure of a ‘technician’, there are several names that could be ‘eligible’ to lead the Maxxi. In the game of guessing names, one could be that of Umberto Croppi, former Capitoline Councilor for Culture in the Alemanno Administration and former president of the Rome Quadrennial until 2023. Also popular is the director of the Pinacoteca di Brera, Angelo Crespi, a long-time teacher and cultural manager, who at that point would be asked to move to the Capital.

In the meantime, the ordinary administration of the Maxxi museum machine will now be carried out by Raffaella Docimo and the museum staff. “The offices are at full capacity,” reassure sources within the Foundation.