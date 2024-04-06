Maxx Kalorik 26 QT2-in-1 oven since it also includes an air fryer, with accessories such as a rack, crumb tray, rotisserie, rotisserie handle, rack handle, fryer basket, with a dehydrator option, it has a discount of $3,770 pesos after applying a 47% DISCOUNT at the list price of $7,999 pesos, so it remains at an offer price of $4,229 Mexican pesos giving CLICK HERE. The air fryer oven made of stainless steel has cash payment options, on credit with up to 12 months without interest that maintain the promotion. However, in the 24-month scheme with financing, the price of the product will add interest that will be detailed later. Below are the product characteristics.

“It is important that you remember that the cost and availability of the product mentioned today, April 6, could change depending on its validity in Amazon Mexico.”

What are the features of the Maxx Kalorik 26 Air Fryer Oven with 47% OFF and 12 MSI on Amazon?

– AFO Model 46045 SS.

– Stainless steel.

– Oven plate.

– Basket for fryer.

– Grid.

– Crumb tray.

– Rosticero.

– Grill handle.

– Mesh handle.

– 2 in 1 dehydrator.

– Capacity 26 rooms.

– Includes a gift recipe book.





These are the payment methods for the Maxx Kalorik 26 air fryer oven with a 47% DISCOUNT on Amazon Mexico?

He Maxx Karolik 26 QT digital air fryer ovenwith tray, basket for laughter, shelf and rotisserie is at an offer price of $4,229 Mexican pesos giving CLICK HERE after subtracting the 47% temporary DISCOUNT from the list price of $7,999 pesos. The appliance includes cash payment options with debit and credit cards, the latter in turn offering a period of up to 12 months without interest. If you require a longer term, you can opt for the 24-month scheme with an extra financing cost specified below.

TERM IN MONTHS PAYMENT FOR EACH MONTH FINANCING COST TOTAL TO PAY 24 months $234 $1,387.11 $5,616.11 18 months $287.80* $951.53 $5,180.53 12 months $352.41 FREE $4,229 9 months $469.88 FREE $4,229 6 months $704.83 FREE $4,229 3 months $1,409.66 FREE $4,229

The shipping cost is free, but if you want it to arrive immediately you can subscribe to Amazon Prime FREE for 30 days and enjoy its multiple benefits.

At Debate.com.mx, we share offers and discounts from various online stores. Some of the links in this post may be part of affiliate programs. None of the products mentioned have been suggested by brands or stores and their inclusion is an exclusive decision of our editorial team. Please note that product prices and availability are subject to change without notice.