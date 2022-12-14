With the agility and speed of the professional inline skater he once was, the Brazilian painter maxwell alexandre, 32, has quickly made a name for himself in the art world. raised in the Rocinha favela, Rio de Janeirowhere he still resides, showed his work to the public for the first time in a group exhibition at the Rio branch of the Fortes d’Aloia & Gabriel gallery, in August 2017.

Just five years later, after solo shows at the Palais de Tokyo, in Paris, and the David Zwirner Gallery, in London, he will have his first North American solo show at The Shed, the cultural center in Hudson Yards, Manhattan, until January 8, 2023.

“Pardo é Papel: The Glorious Victory and New Power” shows boldly drawn large-scale black figures, usually dressed in streetwear and often with bleached blonde hair. Alexandre includes references to local culture, such as the patterns on the inflatable pools, known as “Capri pools,” found in Rocinha’s backyards and rooftops. He prefers inexpensive and readily available pigments: liquid shoe polish, oil sticks, wall paint, and charcoal.

Part of a group of young black figurative artists in Brazil that includes Antonio Obá, Dalton Paula, and Hariel Revignet, he works quickly on kraft paper, known as pardo, a Portuguese word that also carries a racially charged meaning. In a society where darker skin has traditionally been discriminated against, Afro-Brazilians would refer to themselves as pardo—not black.

Alexandre was in NY this summer to see the exhibition space at The Shed. With one of his studio administrators, Raoni Saporetti, interpreting, Alexandre spoke about his life and his career. These are edited excerpts from our conversation.

How did you become an artist?

Before I started painting, I skated. It’s one of the hardest things to trace back to my childhood, when I started to feel this itch for being different from everyone else. In Rocinha they like soccer or bodyboarding and skateboarding. Skating is not popular. I liked video games and played Sonic Adventure on the Dreamcast. There was a black hedgehog named Shadow and wore futuristic skates. I saw myself as a character. Ever since I was a kid, I didn’t want to just get a job, get married, have kids, and go to work every day. One way to escape was video games.

Why did you identify with Shadow?

One aspect of why I like that Shadow is black is that as a kid he wasn’t really aware of being black. My mother said that I was born white and went dark. When he was a child, she said, he had straight hair and blue eyes. I started getting blacker and blacker, and the hair started to get frizzy.

How would you describe Rocinha?

It is a self contained community. You can work, eat, shop, do everything within Rocinha. In the last 20 years, labor relations have opened it up. The people worked in a restaurant in Leblon (an affluent beachside neighborhood) and opened a Japanese restaurant in Rocinha. The 12 years of leftist government also changed things with so many policies for the black inclusiveness. And the Internet began to create access to more universal ideas.

Did these political concerns motivate you to portray black people?

It was not a political choice. He was a self portrait. I’m black, I’m painting black people. I never wanted to be a banner of identity for blacks in the favela, but it was my own identity.

Where is your work headed?

The Shed is showing my new address. The first paintings in the “New Power” section are about tranquility and being alone with my thoughts. In the new paintings, there are fewer bodies. Perhaps it will be more brown, more white, and then there will be liquid wax covering tranquility and power in white. It gets abstract, which I’d like to do more of.

By: ARTHUR LUBOW