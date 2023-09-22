Travel agency reported debt of R$226 million; added to the previous order, the value exceeds R$ 2.5 billion

A Maxmiles asked the TJMG (Court of Justice of Minas Gerais), on Thursday (September 21, 2023), that the company be included in the 123Milhas judicial recovery process. The travel agency reported debt of R$226 million. Here’s the full order (PDF – 411 kB).

In the document, lawyers argue that the company was not facing a financial crisis when 123Milhas’ judicial recovery process began at the end of August. However, as the activities of travel agencies “are absolutely intertwined”, Maxmilhas “is suffering repercussions from the economic-financial crisis that led to the request for judicial recovery” by 123Milhas.

“Given the seriousness of the crisis that has been faced by the applicants, with several blocking orders, lack of access to credit and early expiration of contracts, they were left with no alternative other than the protocol of this request on this date, under penalty of not being able to preserve their activities,” the request says.

In addition to Maxmilhas, Lance Hotelswhich belongs to the travel agency, is also in the application.

The document also requests that the judicial recovery be analyzed under urgent protection, with anticipation of its effects and suspension of actions and executions filed against Maxmilhas for a period of 180 days.

If the company’s inclusion is accepted by the Minas Gerais court, the value of the case will exceed R$2.5 billion.

On Tuesday (September 19), the TJMG provisionally suspended the judicial recovery of 123Milhas, in response to a request from Banco do Brasil, which is one of the company’s creditors. Read more about the suspension here.