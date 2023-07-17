Genoa – Maxi brawl in Valtellina between the Sampdoria fans following the Sampdoria training camp in Livigno and the Como ultras. The clash took place in the Municipality of Villa di Tirano in the province of Sondrio in Valtellina when the two supporters, those of Sampdoria and Como, were returning from Livigno and Bormio where they had followed the summer friendlies of their respective teams. The news was published on the front page this morning in the newspaper “La Provincia di Sondrio”.

The maxi brawl began on highway 38, in front of a restaurant. According to what has been learned, about twenty people were involved in the brawl, including boys of around 20, and it would have been a ‘settlement of accounts’ due to the tense relations between the two fans.

The police would have identified a dozen Sampdoria supporters: bars and sticks were also found inside a minibus. Investigations continue to identify the other perpetrators.

The Digos agents of the Sondrio Police Headquarters are acquiring the videos shot by the customers of a restaurant in Villa di Tirano who witnessed the clash and the images from the security cameras installed in the area.

It is still unclear whether the brawl broke out due to a chance meeting or whether it was the result of an intentional meeting.