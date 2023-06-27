Many people are talking about “The house of the famous Mexico”: the betrayals between “Team hell” and “Team heaven”, the funny moments starring Wendy Guevarathe nominees, the confrontation between Sergio Mayer and Ferka, who are the “furniture” of the house, the romances that arise inside, who will be the next eliminated, Bárbara Torres’s menopause, Nicola Porcella is attracted to Wendy or is it just strategy , who will be eliminated next and much more.

The last inhabitant to leave the competition will receive a prize of 4 million pesos. However, regardless of the grand prize, tenants receive a weekly salary, so it is convenient for them to stay as long as possible. In her program “Todo para la mujer”, which is broadcast on Radio Formula, the entertainment journalist Maxine Woodside, announced how much Televisa pays each participant from “The House of the Famous Mexico”.

According to the so-called “Queen of Radio”, the salary is based on the following: 100,000 pesos for the least well-known, between 200 and 300,000 pesos for the best known, and two inhabitants of “LCDLF” receive a floor of 400 thousand pesos a week.

-100 thousand pesos weekly: Nicola Porcella, Wendy Guevara and Jorge Losa. Marie Claire Harp and Ferka were also in this range.

-Between 200 and 300 thousand pesos: Emilio Osorio, Apio Quijano, Paul Stanley, Barbara Torres, Raquel Bigorra and Mariana “La Barby” Juárez. Sofía Rivera Torres, who was the second eliminated from “The House of Famous Mexico”, also had said salary.

-400 thousand pesos: Poncho de Nigris and Sergio Mayer, the leaders of “Team hell”.

Maxine Woodside74 years old, said that obviously all the inhabitants want to earn the 4 million pesos, “plus what they are being paid per week, because they are paid per week, some more than others, according to their contract.”

