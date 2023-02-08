Last week, the television host Ana María Alvarado announced that Maxine Woodside allegedly fired her from the “Todo para la Mujer” program which is broadcast on Radio Formula. “Maxine fired me, my cycle in the program of 32 uninterrupted years is over; when the working conditions change and the attitude of the person who hired you is not the same, in this case of Maxine, well you definitely feel that you no longer they want you there.” For his part, The owner of said broadcast denied having run it, that she did not have the power to do so and that she was waiting for it on Tuesday of this week in the radio booth.

During yesterday’s broadcast of “Todo para la Mujer”, Maxine Woodside showed the empty chair occupied by Ana María Alvarado. “Well, we’re back, we’re still waiting for Anita, the prettiest, she hasn’t arrived, I think she’s coming in traffic, but hey, we’re waiting for her here,” said the so-called “radio queen.” Likewise, one of her collaborators said while she saw the empty chair: “Here is her chair, we are waiting for her here, hopefully she will arrive soon.”

For Ana Maria Alvaradowho is also one of the presenters of the “Pájaros en el alambre” section of the “Sale el sol” program on Imagen Televisión, this was a mockery on the part of Maxine Woodside, because apparently she knew very well that she would not return to the “Everything for Women” booth. In addition, before this, she had made it known in a live of hers on her YouTube channel, that she has not been paid for the Tuesdays that she worked during January.

“It was like a joke, right?” he said. Ana Maria Alvarado in “Sun Comes Out” this morning. “I had notified them, they knew that I was not going to go, they knew so much that I was not going to go, that they sent for Sugey and Liz who was there, but yes, it was already like a mockery of: ‘look at the chair’ and then when it arrived Ernesto Laguardia: ‘sit in that chair, well, Anita was there, but sit down’, it’s like making fun of an unfortunate situation”.

The show journalist He made it very clear that he only wants to have a conciliation with Maxine Woodside and her son Fernando Iriarte, regarding his liquidation. “I have always said that I would like to fix it in the right way, in the peaceful way, but I faced these jokes, because I believe that there is no good faith and good disposition, neither on the part of Maxine, nor of Fernando Iriarte, but I am still waiting, I remain at your service, I leave the ball in your court, that they call me and that a conciliation can be made in the best way”.

Likewise, Ana María Alvarado informed her colleagues Gustavo Adolfo Infante, Mónica Noguera and Alex Kaffie, that Another reason why she did not go to “Todo para la Mujer” yesterday is because she has not been paid her salary for the month of January.

“I worked my four Tuesdays in January and they didn’t pay me either, they didn’t deposit me, as they want them to continue to do, if they default on my January payment. They are not acting as they should and I think it would be clearer to sit down, talk, but hey, I hope it’s soon, because I can’t wait that long either, because I have a settlement and that’s the only thing I’m asking for”.