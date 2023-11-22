Carlos Lupi says that the expectation is to close 2023 with a period of up to 45 days in line for medical expertise

The Minister of Social Security, Carlos Lupisaid this Wednesday (22.Nov.2023) that it hopes to reduce the waiting time in the queue for granting benefits from the INSS (National Social Security Institute) by the end of this year. For 2024, according to him, the goal is for the average waiting time for an examination to be 30 days.

“Today, we have 55% of people being served within 45 days. Why do I say within 45 days? Because the law allows us to have a waiting list of up to 45 days. By December, our intention is to put everyone on 45 days of waiting,” said Lupi during the program “Good morning, minister”, from TV Brasil. “I intend that, in 2024, we will all have a 30-day queue. Until the end of next year. To achieve this, we are taking a series of measures.”

Last week, the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) sanctioned the project that creates, among other things, the PEFPS (Program to Combat the Social Security Queue). The intention is to create measures to reduce queues in INSS processes. Here’s the complete (PDF – 2 MB) of the publication on Official Diary of the Union.

To reduce queues, the program establishes:

the resumption of the productivity bonus for employees who work beyond their regular working hours, both when analyzing benefit requests and when carrying out mid-level examinations;

exceptionally authorizes the acceptance of medical and dental certificates that have not yet been evaluated to grant medical leave or to monitor family treatment without official expertise.

Read too:

The INSS has been facing difficulties in reducing the queue for months. In total, there are 1.6 million people waiting for care at the agency. The majority are waiting for assistance or social security benefits, such as retirement. Many depend on medical expertise.