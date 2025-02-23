Marcel Rapp, the coach of Holstein Kiel, is considered a friendly, but also an extremely honest type. As soon as a microphone or a smartphone with a microfunction is held in front of him, the truth and nothing but the truth can be expected. And so it was immediately after the 0-2 defeat against Master Bayer Leverkusen. Rapp in his black hoodie stood in front of a crowd of reporters, the press conference was over, but the coach is still available for deeper evaluations afterwards. “This quality,” said Rapp about the opponent, is already “impressive”, which is why every Kiel can “take something” from this game, including himself. He did not sound defeatist or submissive, but sincerely impressed.