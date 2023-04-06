Friday, April 7, 2023
Maximum tension in Feyenoord vs. Ajax: hit player from the stands

April 6, 2023
Maximum tension in Feyenoord vs. Ajax: hit player from the stands


It happened in the semifinal match of the Dutch Cup.

The party that disputes the Feyenoord and Ajax, corresponding to the semifinals of the Dutch Cup, it was resumed in the 62nd minute after being interrupted by the impact of a lighter on the head of the player from the visiting team Davy Klassen.

The referee of the match, Allard Lindhout, stopped the duel for the second time when a lighter was thrown from the stands that hit the Ajax player, who ten minutes earlier scored his team’s second goal that served to raise the score to 1-2 .

tension in the stands

In the first minute of the match, Lindhout also stopped the clash by launching flares that filled the pitch with a thick black smoke that made it difficult for the players to see.

With half an hour to go, Ajax wins 1-2 with goals from Klassen and Tadic, while for Feyenoord the Mexican Santiago Giménez closed the gap on the edge of the break.

EFE

