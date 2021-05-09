Suddenly she raised her voice and would have reminded her interlocutor that the votes were cast by her. The vice president’s fury was beginning to unleash in a telephone dialogue with the president Alberto Fernandez. They would have argued loudly. The last thing the Head of State would have heard was an insult thrown into the air. She would have cut him off abruptly.

On Friday, April 30, at 12 noon, the Fernándezes began to debate what she considered was an unacceptable lack of loyalty from the Minister of Economy, Martin Guzman. The official had asked the undersecretary of Electric Power to resign, Federico Basualdo, militant of the La Cámpora group, led by his son, the head of the Peronist deputies bloc, Maximum Kirchner. The information was not communicated in a formal way, but was made known to the media.

That infuriated the vice more. “We can’t find out from the journalists that Alberto is going to kick out Federico! But who does Guzmán think he is!”he would have said. The president would have replicated some of the vice’s criticisms, but most of those attempts at conciliation failed.

It was the vice herself that promoted Basualdo’s resistance to Guzmán, who did not leave office.

And it was also she who transmitted to the governor of Buenos Aires, Axel Kicilloff, that he should establish a position on this crisis of the ruling party in favor of Basualdo.

As soon as the public scandal began over how Guzmán was working, there were several officials who leaked that Basualdo would leave his post.

It was not what happened.

Guzmán’s idea was that he should alleviate the fiscal deficit reducing the multimillion-dollar subsidies that the State pays to the public utilities companies so that they maintain the rates of their clients without increases that affect those domestic finances.

Guzmán’s idea was to announce that there would be at least two magnification in light during this year, just as he had anticipated on the radio.

The vice accepted only one and under one digit.

She has proved to his royal power, his leadership in the Frente de Todos, with an action plan that ended up overriding the plan devised by Guzmán, which had the original support of the President.

In their frantic conversations, Fernández (Cristina) reminded Fernández (Alberto) that Basualdo was a militant Kirchner and that I was not going to let him go because of a media operation.

And he would have repeated to Fernández that his sector wanted the rate freeze of public services. And now Guzmán wanted to increase electricity and gas. I would have reiterated that she saw that very badly.

In that dialogue, the vice president would have followed her story line in an increasingly ardent tone, asking that she not speak more about the IMF.

Clarion He managed to reconstruct part of the Fernández conversations based on sources that know part of their intimacy. The scenes and dialogues were also checked with other leaders of the ruling party.

Internal divisions are often the reason for leaks from one faction that considers the other to be a rival. And vice versa.

According to official sources, both in the Cabinet and in the legislative sphere, and also in diplomacy, the vice finished unleashing her anger on Guzmán after accumulating information that caused her suspicions. The crisis exceeds the “Basualdo case”.

Everything would have started on April 19, with a margin of error of two days back on the calendar.

Guzmán was leading a visit to Russia to get involved in sending more Sputnik V vaccines to Argentina, but also to negotiate with the regime of Vladimir Putin support for Argentina’s position in its debt repayment program with the IMF.

The first alerts that altered the vice president would have come from the Argentine ambassador in Moscow, Eduardo Zuain.

He would have informed him instantly that in at least two of the most important meetings that Guzmán had with the Russian authorities did not let Zuain be present at those meetings. And even more: according to the version of “Christianity”, it would not have allowed the Russian interpreters at the Zuain embassy to be the ones to help the ministers to understand each other with Putin’s officials.

Qualified sources from the ruling party told Clarín that the vice president is convinced that Guzmán rejects the idea of ​​the Kirchner family that the IMF modify its regulations to extend the debt payments that the country owes to the international body beyond ten years that determine its internal rules.

Cristina would be convinced that she did not allow Zuain to enter two such important meetings because she was going to explain her position on the agreement with the IMF there.

And then, before the President’s denial about the suspicion of the attitude of his Minister of Economy, she would have been even more angry and would have warned the President that if the Minister of Economy did something another press operation, she would go out to say that Guzmán was an IMF delegate in Argentina, something that Kirchnerism is saying openly.

But perhaps now the words of probable informal spokesmen of his thought take another meaning, such as what the director of Banco Nación, the economist, said in this regard. Claudio Lozano: “His mistake is in the tight articulation with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which is certainly not adequate for the economic recovery of Argentina.” It was in an interview to the media that the economist gave last Monday.

This Saturday, the Chief of Staff, Santiago Cafiero, criticized by Fernández (Cristina) in his talks with the President, said that one of the reasons for the internal disagreements over the tariff scheme was that the internal discussions by Basualdo they transcended the media.

Arguments that in the Quinta de Olivos had been heard through the red telephone that the vice calls.

Always according to the same sources consulted by Clarín, but also according to what was said by leaders related to La Cámpora, it was the vice who, after fighting with Fernández for Guzmán, told her son, deputy Kirchner, that Basualdo I shouldn’t give up.

He also took care, on the same Friday of the discord with the Head of State, to explain to the Buenos Aires governor, and also a former Minister of Economy, of the last administration of the vice president, Kiciloff, that he had to speak in public about it.

Clarín reconstructed that she asked the president of Buenos Aires, a fierce critic of Guzmán’s “plan”, to “It is not necessary to maximize the internal with Guzmán”, and he would have also said that it would be convenient for him to defend that “the rates of public services should not rise twice in a year” because “the electricity companies were very benefited and the inhabitants of Buenos Aires they can’t keep paying any more raises“.

Kiciloff complied. Without being asked about the subject, during a radio interview, he suddenly blurted out that Basualdo had been a “excellent official during his tenure in Economy “, and that he was convinced that” if there is talk of an increase, it cannot exceed the one established at 9%, that discussion is already settled. Greater increases, with skinny pockets, with moments of pandemic, it is very difficult to think ”.

The K siege of Guzmán remained in the Senate, domain of vice.

Senator K Oscar Parrilli presented a draft declaration so that the 4.3 billion dollars that the IMF will send to Argentina as an extra payment due to the pandemic be used to “fight poverty” and not to “pay the debt to the IMF.”

Guzmán had announced that this money should be used to lower the amount owed to the IMF.

The crisis in the Frente de Todos, in which the vice was imposed, which is going through its worst moment with the President, caused an emergency armed act in which the leaders of the Government coalition, including the two Fernández, Kiciloff and the head of Deputies, Sergio Massa, showed themselves together in Ensenada.

She did not speak.

It was too conspicuous a gesture.

But perhaps prudent on your part.

Now part of what he would think is known and for now he is silent.