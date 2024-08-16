Ciudad Juárez – This Friday, August 16, the Juárez-El Paso border region woke up at 26.1 degrees Celsius (79 Fahrenheit) and the maximum temperature will reach 38.8 degrees Celsius (102 Fahrenheit), according to the Weather Channel.

The weather report says the sky will be sunny with no chance of precipitation.

Wind speeds are expected to range from 1 to 16 kilometers per hour (1 to 10 miles per hour), according to a report by Weather.com.