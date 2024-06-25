Ciudad Juárez- This Tuesday, June 25, the Juárez-El Paso border region woke up at 28.3 degrees Celsius (83 Fahrenheit) and the maximum temperature will reach 40.5 degrees Celsius (105 Fahrenheit), according to the Weather Channel.

The weather report indicates that the sky will be sunny until 4:00 in the afternoon and then it will become partly cloudy with no probability of precipitation.

The wind is expected to be recorded at speeds ranging from 4 to 12 kilometers per hour (3 and 8 miles per hour), according to the Weather.com report.