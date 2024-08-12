Ciudad Juárez – This Monday, August 12, the Juárez-El Paso border region woke up at 26.6 degrees Celsius (80 Fahrenheit) and the maximum temperature will reach 38.3 degrees Celsius (101 Fahrenheit), according to the Weather Channel.

The weather report says the sky will be sunny until 6:00 p.m. and then partly cloudy, with a probability of precipitation of up to 16 percent at night.

Wind speeds are expected to range from 6 to 16 kilometers per hour (4 to 10 miles per hour), according to a report by Weather.com.